%MINIFYHTML6abcaf6daaa7741ae03ceec13996ef519% %MINIFYHTML6abcaf6daaa7741ae03ceec13996ef5110%

There is a "desperate need,quot; for practical ways to improve ties with North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday, adding that he was ready to meet with the country's lonely leader in Pyongyang, repeatedly if required.

Moon, apart from his leadership role in the diplomatic effort with him in 2018, said he regretted the lack of progress in last year's negotiations.

Plus:

In an annual New Year speech in Seoul, Moon called for new talks with Kim Jong Un and promised to continue working to facilitate communication between North Korea and the United States.

%MINIFYHTML6abcaf6daaa7741ae03ceec13996ef5111% %MINIFYHTML6abcaf6daaa7741ae03ceec13996ef5112%

"In a moment of stalemate in the talks between the United States and North Korea, and where we are even worried about a setback in inter-Korean relations, we desperately need practical ways to improve inter-Korean cooperation," he said.

"I am willing to meet repeatedly and talk endlessly,quot; with the North, Moon said in his speech, which was broadcast live.

Is Trump turning the American army into a protection scam?

He also said that South Korea will continue to press for the reopening of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, visits to Mount Kumgang and border cooperation without giving further details. He added that the joint offer of the 2032 Olympic Games would be a unifying event, as well as completing the inter-Korean railway.

North Korea has not responded to recent government proposals in Seoul, and cooperation projects between neighbors have stalled before international sanctions.

Pyongyang has expressed frustration at what it calls Washington's lack of flexibility, while US officials say the country must take more concrete steps to dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs before sanctions can be eased.

"The momentum for the talks between the United States and North Korea must continue," Moon said. "The provocations and threats are not useful to anyone."

During the New Year, Kim said he planned to develop more nuclear programs and introduce a "new strategic weapon,quot; in the near future, although he said there was still room for dialogue with the United States.

Security and prosperity on the Korean peninsula depend on the resolution of international tensions, but the two Koreas could make progress through cooperation, Moon said.

"I suggest that South and North Korea put our heads together," he said.