Soldier Henry Mayfield Jr., 23, one in three Americans killed the extremist attack in Kenya

# Roommates, very sad news to report, since a young Chicago soldier was one of the Americans killed in the recent raid in Kenya, which is said to be an extremist attack.

The family of Henry "Mitch,quot; Mayfield Jr., 23, a specialist in the southern United States army in the suburbs of Hazel Crest, confirms that he was sadly murdered in a recent raid in Kenya. According to reports, the raid occurred in the early hours of the morning of January 5.th at Manda Bay Airfield, a joint base shared by US and Kenyan forces near Nairobi, Kenya.

Mayfield Jr. was a fairly new soldier, since he only joined the armed forces in June 2018 after his studies at the University of Northern Illinois. Military officials said the attack that killed Mayfield Jr. and two other Americans continued for several hours, while US forces. UU. And Kenya joined together to repel the assailants.

Her mother, Carmoneta Horton-Mayfield, wrote an emotional post on Facebook, thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers for the tragic loss of her and her husband. While Mayfield Jr.'s immediate family members were understandably too excited to speak with the local media, family neighbor Isaac Wiseman expressed his sincere feelings about the news.

Wiseman said:

“Outstanding young man, always polite, always very friendly. It is breaking my heart. It really is, it is breaking my heart. I just saw it this summer. I have no words to say. It's just breaking my heart. "

Army veteran Rochelle Crump, president of National Women Veterans United and also a family neighbor, had similar feelings about the heartbreaking news:

"Too often we hear this, but we don't take it lightly. When we lose one, it affects each one of us. Knowing that we have lost one, we have to come together to support that family."

We want to send our thoughts and prayers to the Mayfield family.

