So does Phoebe Waller-Bridge have the phone number of Barack Obama?

The victories kept coming for Phoebe Waller Bridge and her Flea bag equipment. After winning numerous Emmy awards for the second season of the successful Amazon series, Waller-Bridge took home two awards at the 2020 Golden Globes, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as the main character and Best Series of musical television or comedy.

In true fraternal fashion, Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford (Claire, Fleabag's sister in the series), couldn't agree on who would hold the microphone when they headed backstage to chat with E! Jason Kennedy.

"I've had enough of that," Waller-Bridge said when Clifford tried to give him the microphone. But when Clifford insisted, Waller-Bridge did. "It's fine, it's fine," he joked.

These two balloons are the first for the show.

"It's very surreal,quot; Andrew Scott, also known as a hot priest, told us.