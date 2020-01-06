So does Phoebe Waller-Bridge have the phone number of Barack Obama?

The victories kept coming for Phoebe Waller Bridge and her Flea bag equipment. After winning numerous Emmy awards for the second season of the successful Amazon series, Waller-Bridge took home two awards at the 2020 Golden Globes, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as the main character and Best Series of musical television or comedy.
In true fraternal fashion, Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford (Claire, Fleabag's sister in the series), couldn't agree on who would hold the microphone when they headed backstage to chat with E! Jason Kennedy.
"I've had enough of that," Waller-Bridge said when Clifford tried to give him the microphone. But when Clifford insisted, Waller-Bridge did. "It's fine, it's fine," he joked.
These two balloons are the first for the show.
"It's very surreal,quot; Andrew Scott, also known as a hot priest, told us.
"We are a total disaster, as you can see," Clifford said of his mental state after all the love of the Golden Globes. "And being very British about all this … We are all a little embarrassed and overwhelmed, but very , very happy,quot;.
After the crew took home all the Emmy at the 2019 ceremony, they stayed out until 4 in the morning. The plans after the Golden Globes? It was 6 a.m. for him Flea bag equipment.
When Waller-Bridge accepted the award for best musical television series or comedy, he gave President Barack Obama a shout after she placed her show on her best list of 2019. Viewers can remember that the first season of the show presented her character masturbating before Obama giving a speech. "Personally, I would also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list. And as some of you know, he has always been in mine," Waller-Bridge said on stage.
So does she have her digits?
"No comments," laughed Waller-Bridge.
Flea bag The second season is now broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.
