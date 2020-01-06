Siskin's exciting Ger Lyons team before 2020 | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML014c4be89b38c8a3ac056208c0bb10ec9% %MINIFYHTML014c4be89b38c8a3ac056208c0bb10ec10%





Siskin in winning action at Curragh

Siskin's connections are excited about what 2020 can have for the undefeated foal.

The First Defense son, trained by Ger Lyons, won his four starts last year, although his season ended prematurely.

In Britain for Middle Park bets in Newmarket, Khalid Abdullah's runner bothered in the positions and had to be retired.

However, after winning a Group One in the Curragh, it looks like a good prospect and is as short as 8-1 for the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

Shane Lyons, his brother's assistant, said: "It looks great. It has grown and it has been filled. He has just returned from his vacation and we could not be happier."

"Now he is moving away and physically we could not be happier with him."