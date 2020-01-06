Sir Alex Ferguson has more influence than Pep Guardiola, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semifinal in the first leg on Tuesday at 8pm at Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his opinion on the debate …

Sir Alex Ferguson has been the biggest influence on English football instead of Pep Guardiola, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Guardiola, the Manchester City coach, heads to Old Trafford on Tuesday night, where his team will face United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal, live Sky Sports Football.

Before the game, former Tottenham and Leicester striker Gary Lineker sparked a debate on social media when he said Guardiola has had the most positive impact on the game in English.

When asked if he agreed with Lineker, Solskjaer said: "I must say that he has had a great influence, and since he took over in Barcelona, ​​I have admired Pep's teams."

"But I have to say that I have worked under the most influential. One sees one of the best managers of all time and can see where he got his wisdom."

"I had the pleasure of meeting Johan Cruyff on the day Jordi was here, and you can see similarities."

United beat City in the previous Manchester derby, a 2-1 victory at Etihad in the Premier League in December, and Solskjaer says his team can use that experience to their advantage Tuesday night.

"We beat them a month ago, so we know we can beat them," he added.

"We played a really good game, we had eight, nine, 10 fast attacks and we could have had three or four goals ahead. We have to beat their press because they are very good at recovering the ball."

"If you can pass the first press, I think you have a good opportunity and if you can press back, you have a good opportunity."