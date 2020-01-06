Simulated NFL 2020 Draft: Tua Tagovailoa leaves Alabama to go to the Dolphins; Eagles, Saints choose game creators; Patriots reload

The 2020 college football season is being reduced to the championship game. The 2020 NFL playoffs spent the wild card weekend and entered the divisional round.

With more than the order of the 2020 NFL Draft resolved now that four more teams have been eliminated from the Super Bowl 54 race, and with more known information on how many subclasses they have declared, it is another great time for a new NFL mock of Sporting News

Without further ado, this is how we see the first round selections for April 23, from No. 1 to No. 32.

Simulated Draft of the NFL 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise passer with Andy Dalton disappearing and Ryan Finley doesn't show much. Burrow has enjoyed a meteoric rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in the class. At 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. His leadership and athletic skills have also flourished in Baton Rouge, with his ridiculous performances in the Alabama game and the PPC semifinal against Oklahoma as a big game sauce. Consider it a better full version of Jared Goff.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, State of Ohio

Young qualifies as a better prospect than the recent stallions of Ohio State, Joey and Nick Bosa. With the defensive mentality of Ron Rivera hired as head coach, assuming that the Redskins do not receive an offer of not being able to refuse to change, they should seize the opportunity to obtain this fundamental talent for the defensive reconstruction of the team. Young (6-5, 265 pounds) is a disruptor who changed the game and had 16.5 catches in just 12 junior games. He is the clear choice for a team that does not need a QB.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

Lions should seek a superior defensive perspective that meets a great need early, and the cornerback is one of the priorities for Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. Darius Slay is 29 years old and can still be very impressive, but he needs help abroad. Okudah, an elite ball hawk of 6-1, 200 pounds, has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluent and fast enough with great recovery skills in coverage to become a type of closure, with his strengths in the press.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

The Giants will miss Young's rush services for general manager Dave Gettleman, but they can recover well here with another high-level Big Ten prospect. Epenesa (6-6, 280 pounds) is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. You can push the blockers out of the way to reach the quarterback and also stand firm against the race. He confirmed his top 10 status with 2.5 catches and a forced loose ball against USC in the Holiday Bowl.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Now that we know that Tagovailoa (6-1, 218 pounds) should fully recover from his terrifying hip injury, he has to be the one chosen for the Dolphins. Miami can keep Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as a QB bridge in case Tagovailoa needs more time to recover. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert is the ideal size (6-6, 237 pounds) for a team that needs to look to their future QB beyond Philip Rivers. Herbert comes with some concerns of durability, and although he is efficient and mentally hard in general, there are times when he can fall into a depression with his decision making, forcing him to lose confidence. However, with a good NFL training, you can live up to being a prototypical superstar. Anthony Lynn would have a strong influence on Herbert, and his recent athletic explosion would be a welcome asset in Los Angeles.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Panthers were terrible against the race in 2019, and as they rebuilt their defense without Rivera, they could use an elite race padding with excellent internal fast-pass juice. Brown would do well. At 6-5, 318 pounds, it is a fast disruptor that makes many plays in the field. The quarterback will also be considered largely with this election if Herbert remains available.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Giving Kyler Murray a true versatile man would allow Christian Kirk to be more dangerous as a complementary game creator. Jeudy fits the profile as receiver No. 1; He is a classic mid-to-deep field stretcher and a smooth-running finisher in the red zone with 6-1, 198 pounds.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

The Jaguars had one of the worst linebacker moves in the NFL in 2019. Simmons seems to be across the field at all times for Clemson with great speed and range at 6-4, 230 pounds, and can also reach the quarterback. He has 97 tackles, 6 catches, 14.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 14 games this season.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

The Browns have an incredible set of skill players around Baker Mayfield, but their pass protection was the reason they took to find their explosiveness in early 2019. Jackson (6-6, 310 pounds) has entered the fray First round as a beast athlete attracting more attention with his Trojan tape, assuming he enters the draft as expected.

11. New York Jets (7-9)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Jets could consider an open catcher, but they could also use a stone for their offensive line against Sam Darnold. Thomas combines large size (6-5, 320 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Coach Adam Gase will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

The Raiders need help in the back after being constantly burned this season despite some improvements in the passing race. Fulton (6-1, 192 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career.

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Colts have an aging (and pain) T.Y. Hilton with little playmaking pop elsewhere in the open receiver. Lamb, a clone of DeAndre Hopkins, can be an explosive in the field and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-2, 199 pounds, he only needed 62 receptions to record 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games in his last season in Oklahoma.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Wirfs has athletics at 6-5, 322 pounds to hold the left side for a long time. Combine your pass blocking skills with power and physics in the running game. In the worst case, you can immediately start on the right side in front of Donovan Smith with Demar Dotson, 34, in free agency.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

The Broncos in silence are one piece from one of the strongest receiving bodies in the league with Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and DaeSean Hamilton already in the mix. Higgins is a dangerous and versatile game creator that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 215 pounds, Higgins has recorded 56 receptions for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games this season.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Falcons always seem to be looking for more fast pass interruptions to help their high school (also a primary need), as some selections have not worked as expected. Gross-Matos (6-5, 242 pounds) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive in Dan Quinn's 4-3 scheme.

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

The Cowboys need an update with free security to improve in covering backs and wings closed. Delpit flies across the field, stops the race as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size (6-3, 203 pounds) for the position.

18. Miami Dolphins (from 8-8 Steelers)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Dolphins desperately need a real workhorse for reconstruction. Taylor (5-11, 219 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a runner. Nor does he receive enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was most exhibited during his last university season. In three years for the Badgers, he recorded 6,581 yards of scrimmage and 55 TD totals.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8 Bears)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Raiders need to strengthen their inner front with a player similar to Geno Atkins for Paul Guenther. You can look at Will Muschamp's defense, where the 6-6 and 310-pound Kinlaw posted 6 catches in 12 games for the Gamecocks. The offensive tackle will also be considered with this election.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 9-7 Rams)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Jaguars can replace Jalen Ramsey with the selection they acquired for him with Diggs, who can pair well with A.J. Bouye due to its size (6-2, 207 pounds), strength and speed in the field. Diggs has risen quickly on the board with his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Eagles desperately need a great threat on the receiving body of Carson Wentz, given the age of DeSean Jackson and a collapse of Alshon Jeffery. Ruggs (6-0, 190 pounds) conforms to the law as a field stretcher that can also use your road running skills to win on shorter routes.

22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

Chaisson (6-4, 250 pounds) has a great name for an active elite defender who chases quarterbacks and runners alike. He has 6.5 catches during the LSU race to the CFP national championship game, and like several teammates, his draft stock has skyrocketed throughout the season. He is a hybrid player who can work well in the Bills 4-3 to replace retired Lorenzo Alexander on the weak side.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Patriots have many concerns of free agency in the linebacker with Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Jamie Collins unsigned by 2020. Murray (6-2,243 pounds) is an active and rancid game creator who can be as effective backing away as He is going downhill against the race or doing blitzing.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Saints need to get constant help from Michael Thomas on the other side of the field and give Drew Brees a solid No. 2. Shenault (6-2, 220 pounds) is a safe field stretcher that has a good big game instinct after The capture. He managed 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffaloes, standing out in a troubled team.

25. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Titans can continue to strengthen their pass race against Harold Landry with this selection and replace Cameron Wake, 37. Weaver (6-3, 265 pounds) was an absolute beast on the blue lawn with 13.5 catches in 14 games in his last college season.

26. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Vikings are looking for the best player available here to continue improving their offensive line. The Garrett Bradury center, left guard Pat Elflein and right tackle Brian O & # 39; Neill were all worthy young addicts; Now they can go after an update for the missing left tackle Riley Reiff. Wills (6-5, 320 pounds) is a strong and powerful career blocker that needs a little time to become an elite pass guard.

27. Miami Dolphins (10 to 6 Texans)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Dolphins know that DeVante Parker will be present for a while. Now they can get someone to complement it as a great threat outside. Jefferson (6-2, 185 pounds) has emerged in the LSU air game as a fast and efficient road runner with good hands whose speed remains underestimated. He has published 102 catches for 1,434 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games with one more game to play.

28. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin

Biadasz (6-3, 321 pounds) is next in the strong line of inside blockers of the Badgers (see Travis Frederick of the Cowboys and Kevin Zeitler of the Giants). The Seahawks' offensive base is the power game and they are becoming old and limited with Mike Iupati as a pending free agent. You may also consider boarding here.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Bosses should consider the defense, led by the linebacker, but they can find good value in that position later in this draft. Instead, we are giving them the wild card that is another explosive weapon for Patrick Mahomes, especially with LeSean McCoy aging as a pending free agent and Damien Williams does not remain in an expanded role. Etienne (5-10, 210 pounds) is a heartbreaker in the open field, and has a great advantage due to its potential as a receiver. He may be his version of Alvin Kamara for the screen game that Andy Reid loves.

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

The Packers could use a better board game for Mike Pettine's 3-4 defense after moving on from Mike Daniels. Davis (6-7, 312 pounds) is a massive and versatile player of a similar scheme. You can line up at both ends and board to eat space against the race.

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The 49ers are positioned to go after the best player available. They have invested heavily in running and have an effective committee, but they could use a real workhorse for Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking scheme. Swift (5-9, 229 pounds) is able to traverse the hard yards inside and break free for great plays in the open field.

32. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith are pending free agents, and the Ravens should take some defensive direction early. Henderson (6-1, 202 pounds) plays larger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. You just need to be a little more physical to trust the recipients that rely on the position of the body to open.