Shaq Dubs Scott Tweedie & # 39; & # 39; the sexiest Australian in the world & # 39; & # 39;

Scott Tweedie has received the Shaquille O & # 39; Neal seal of approval.

On Monday morning, the NBA legend stopped Morning pop to discuss his role as resolution coach of Krispy Kreme and to share Krispy Kreme Minis (a new permanent menu item available today). However, even before the interview began, O & # 39; Neal had a great compliment for the Australian journalist.

"Where did you get this guy?" exclaimed the 47-year-old retired athlete. "The boy is beautiful. I can't stop looking at him."

"And that's the break! Thanks for coming, Shaq," Tweedie joked in response to the unexpected compliment.

Like the new E! the personality seemed more than satisfied with the flattering comment, co-host Lilliana Vazquez He joked that "Scott is retiring now."

However, the compliments did not stop there, as Shaq went on to call Tweedie the "sexiest Australian in the world." This kind comment came when the famous basketball star talked about his life after retirement.

According to O & # 39; Neal, he has chosen to act as DJ Diesel to replace the "adrenaline factor,quot; he once had in the NBA.