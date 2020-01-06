Selena Gomez begins 2020 with treatment for jellyfish sting

%MINIFYHTML3f0de3e9b6ae706ba6ca7e9984a4245b9% %MINIFYHTML3f0de3e9b6ae706ba6ca7e9984a4245b10%

The creator of hits & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; He has been seen needing to be taken to a safe place while on vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii, after being stung by a Portuguese war jellyfish.

Selena GomezThe New Year did not have the best start after the singer was stung by a jellyfish while on vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, it is seen that the hitmaker "Lose You to Love Me" is taken to a safe place on the beach, after stepping on a sea creature that reportedly looked like a Portuguese man of war on the day New Year's Eve (January 1).

The star limped back to the shore with the help of some girlfriends, who knelt beside her in the sand as they examined her injured foot, while Selena winced in pain.

Reports suggest that she sought medical treatment moments later, but the "Wolves" star was photographed smiling again with friends.

Selena's well-deserved break comes a few days before the release of her long-awaited new album "Rare," which will be released on January 10.