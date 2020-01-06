See the golden balloon dress of superhero Chris Evans Fix Scarlett Johansson

Not all heroes wear capes, some only fix them.
In the 2020 golden balloons on Sunday, Avengers Final Game co-stars Scarlett Johansson Y Chris Evans they took the stage together to present the best actor award in a movie, comedy or musical for Taron Egerton. (The Rocketman star beat Leonardo Dicaprio, Eddie murphy, Daniel Craig Y Roman Griffin Davis for the coveted trophy).
While the audience watched as Egerton talked about the life-changing role, Johansson and Evans tried to subtly depart. However, heading towards the left stage was not so easy for the Black widow star. Realizing that Johansson had trouble maneuvering in her beautiful Vera Wang dress, Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel Universe, approached bravely and lifted the train. The rescue mission earned him a quick hug and the hearts of all who watched him.
"I'm sorry but I'm focusing on Chris and Scarlett behind," a Twitter user wrote. Another weighed with a series of heart emojis, writing, "the way he fixes her dress,quot;.
It was just a moment in a night full of touching and amazing moments. While Brad Pitt He made everyone laugh when he made fun of his love life Y his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio paper in Titanic, Tom Hanks made the room cry while talking about his wife Rita Wilson, his five children and his illustrious career.
"A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting like a fantastic wife in every way, who has taught me what love is," he said while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award. "A loving group of people who have rejected me for being absent months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise I would not stand here if they didn't have to put up with that. I can't say how much your love means to me."
