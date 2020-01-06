See the golden balloon dress of superhero Chris Evans Fix Scarlett Johansson

Not all heroes wear capes, some only fix them.

In the 2020 golden balloons on Sunday, Avengers Final Game co-stars Scarlett Johansson Y Chris Evans they took the stage together to present the best actor award in a movie, comedy or musical for Taron Egerton. (The Rocketman star beat Leonardo Dicaprio, Eddie murphy, Daniel Craig Y Roman Griffin Davis for the coveted trophy).

While the audience watched as Egerton talked about the life-changing role, Johansson and Evans tried to subtly depart. However, heading towards the left stage was not so easy for the Black widow star. Realizing that Johansson had trouble maneuvering in her beautiful Vera Wang dress, Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel Universe, approached bravely and lifted the train. The rescue mission earned him a quick hug and the hearts of all who watched him.

"I'm sorry but I'm focusing on Chris and Scarlett behind," a Twitter user wrote. Another weighed with a series of heart emojis, writing, "the way he fixes her dress,quot;.