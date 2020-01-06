See again the most beautiful photos of Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis!

Meet the frasers& # 39; leader duo shares a connection like no other.

"So, I'm channeling … A grandmother! Did you lose your grandmother, sir?" princess contest cracks Alexa Papigiotis in this promotional video for her and her lifelong boyfriend Matt FraserIt's the next E! series, which premieres on Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m. This particularly dynamic preview clip opens in Alexa posing as its psychic medium while wearing its jewel-encrusted night jacket.

"No, but today I lost a lot of money in the store," Matt replies, standing in front of her. "It's who you're channeling. You're channeling my bank account."

Match made in heaven, or what?

The Rhode Island-based couple has been an element for several years and has tried to social networks to glimpse their sweet relationship from the beginning.