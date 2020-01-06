See: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor condemn the JNU attack



Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, will hit theaters on February 7 this year. The advance of the film was launched today and, in the event, the cast received several questions from the media. One of them was about the violence that took place at JNU, when the thugs entered the university premises and beat the students. During the launch, Anil Kapoor and Aditya talked about the same thing and condemned the horrible incident.



Anil said: "You know that I feel you have to condemn him, it was quite sad, quite shocking. What I saw was very disturbing, I liked what was happening. So you have to condemn him and everyone who needed him to be punished, there is no two ways to do it. "

While Aditya added: "There is no place for violence in our country and the perpetrators must be punished." Well said!