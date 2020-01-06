Sasha Obama wears a revealing dress in New Year – amazing legs! (Photos)

The youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, looked fabulous in New Year. A photo of the former first daughter is circulating online, showing Sasha wearing a very tight mini dress and showing her long beautiful legs.

Here is the IMAGE OF THE NEW YEAR

Sasha Obama turned 18 last summer. He is now a freshman at the University of Michigan.

Sasha, whose real name is Natasha, was delivered to the University of Chicago Medical Center by her parents' friend and doctor, Anita Blanchard. Sasha was the youngest daughter to reside in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. arrived when she was a baby in 1961. In 2014, Malia and Sasha were named two of "The 25 Most Influential Teens of 2014,quot; by the magazine Time.

And Sasha has become a pretty young woman. In addition to having the brain of their parents. . . She also looks like her mother.

Here is the IMAGE OF THE NEW YEAR