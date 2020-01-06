Sarah Hyland's 2020 Golden Globe Beauty Breakdown

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Did you run out of breath when you saw the incredible? Sarah Hyland Did you look at the Golden Globes on Sunday night? We also! (He may have rivaled his reaction when he saw Joaquin Phoenix!)

Part of this is that it is a natural beauty, of course, but the other part is thanks to the vision of makeup artist Denika Bedrossian. When it came to creating Hyland's super chic retro look, Bedrossian turned to pop culture royalty as a partial inspiration.

"For the beautiful look of Sarah Hyland's Golden Globes, we wanted to do something new but with a kick of 60," Bedrossian tells E! News exclusively. "Barbie-inspired hair created a vintage glamor, with a matte pink eye, a bold eyeliner and soft eyelashes."

She created the explosion of Hyland's past using a variety of Shisedo products, which Bedrossian recommends that everyone try, even if they are not coming to the red carpet in the short term. "In truth, all Shiseido products are absolutely amazing," she says. "But if I had to choose an item, I would suggest your Clear Stick UV Wetforce spf 50+ protector." Why? It is a sunscreen that you can use on or under your makeup, and it will keep your skin protected throughout the day.

But let's go back to the amazing Hyland Balloons that shine. If you think Hyland would be wonderful to put on makeup, you're right. As Bedrossian says, "Sarah Hyland is one of the most genuine, kind, intelligent and charming people I know. It is never a dull moment with her. It makes it easy and fun. I am very fortunate to work with such lovely people."

If you're ready to look as beautiful as Hyland on the red carpet last night, buy the Shisedo products that Bedrossian used on the actress to create her lovely look!