Sarah Hyland's 2020 Golden Globe Beauty Breakdown

Did you run out of breath when you saw the incredible? Sarah Hyland Did you look at the Golden Globes on Sunday night? We also! (He may have rivaled his reaction when he saw Joaquin Phoenix!)
Part of this is that it is a natural beauty, of course, but the other part is thanks to the vision of makeup artist Denika Bedrossian. When it came to creating Hyland's super chic retro look, Bedrossian turned to pop culture royalty as a partial inspiration.
"For the beautiful look of Sarah Hyland's Golden Globes, we wanted to do something new but with a kick of 60," Bedrossian tells E! News exclusively. "Barbie-inspired hair created a vintage glamor, with a matte pink eye, a bold eyeliner and soft eyelashes."
She created the explosion of Hyland's past using a variety of Shisedo products, which Bedrossian recommends that everyone try, even if they are not coming to the red carpet in the short term. "In truth, all Shiseido products are absolutely amazing," she says. "But if I had to choose an item, I would suggest your Clear Stick UV Wetforce spf 50+ protector." Why? It is a sunscreen that you can use on or under your makeup, and it will keep your skin protected throughout the day.
But let's go back to the amazing Hyland Balloons that shine. If you think Hyland would be wonderful to put on makeup, you're right. As Bedrossian says, "Sarah Hyland is one of the most genuine, kind, intelligent and charming people I know. It is never a dull moment with her. It makes it easy and fun. I am very fortunate to work with such lovely people."
Bio-Performance Advanced Super Revitalizing Cream
How do you start creating your Sarah Hyland inspired look? "Start hydrating with Shiseido Bio-Performance advanced super revitalizing cream to create moist skin before applying the base," says Bedrossian. It is rich and ultra moisturizing, formulated to promote the strength and firmness of the skin.
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation
Now you can enter with the base! This will keep you flawless throughout the night, with a Japanese technology that resists sweat, facial movement, oil and almost everything that could interrupt your makeup to ensure an impeccable finish for up to 24 hours.
Daiya Fude Face Brush Duo
To help the flawless base application achieve maximum perfection, Bedrossian recommends that you apply your Shiseido Synchro Skin self-cooling base with the Daiya Fude Face Duo Brush, a unique double-pointed tool that features a diamond-shaped brush that was Designed to mix.
Shiseido Synchro Skin self-refreshing concealer
Next? Concealer. "Use a small amount of Synchro Skin Concealer in the middle tone 302 just below the eyes and around the nostrils to avoid redness," suggests Bedrossian. It will give you a natural and durable finish that will reduce imperfections through an average coverage that can be built if you need more.
Tsutsu Fude concealer brush
Of course, you need a brush to help make that concealer look like part of your skin. This has a perfect way to fit in and around the delicate eye area, conical so you can apply, caress and mix the concealer wherever you go, ensuring that the flawless finish lasts all night.
Shiseido Synchro Skin Invisible Silk Pressed Powder
Now to ensure all that hard work! Set the skin with this silky, light and breathable powder, designed to become one with your skin as it softens, blurs and minimizes the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles.
Hanatsubaki hake polishing brush
But don't simply use an old brush to put that fixing powder on your skin. This brush was made for fine finishes, with four petals to polish your skin perfectly, so that your makeup looks amazing all night. The brush is also designed to control pressure and allow a more uniform makeup application.
Shiseido Essentialist eyeshadow palette
"For the eyes, we use the Shiseido Essentialist eye shadow palette at Hanatsubaki Street Nightlife," says Bedrossian. "We include the lighter shade in the lid and the warmest in the fold." This quad of shadows offers a weightless and wrinkle-free color that lasts up to 12 hours.
Kajal InkArtist – Shadow, Liner, Brow
This four-in-one eyeliner, kajal, eye shadow and eyebrow color is a must if you really want to channel that 60's atmosphere. "Use the Kajal InkArtist shadow and eyeliner to create the black eyeliner in bold, and use an angel brush to create a sharp wing, "instructs Bedrossian. It will give you a waterproof use of 12 hours.
Imperial Eyelash Extension Mascara Ink
Step one to complete the look? Mascara, of course. This will give you length, volume and definition by courtesy of a crown tip brush that will help you get those hard-to-reach eyelashes. In addition, it is lightweight, stain resistant and durable. Then, Bedrossian says: "Add a fluffy half tab of the Sweed eyelashes to create depth through the eyelashes."
Modern matte powder lipstick
And finally, lips! Bedrossian recommends this fresh pink shade, in the revolutionary Shisedo powder cream finish that is lightweight, full coverage and without drying, which gives it an impeccable airbrush finish that will last through a million cheek kisses ( more or less).
