Sarah Hyland bows to Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet of the Golden Globes

Celebrities are like us!

Sarah Hyland It may be a star on list A with a Hollywood fiance and a thriving career to boast, but that doesn't mean I'm immune to feeling a little dazzled from time to time. Luckily, his nervous moment with Joaquin Phoenix Made for the funniest photo of the Golden Globes 2020.

The actress ran into him jester star on the carpet and practically bowed to his presence. He posted the moment on his Instagram and revealed hilariously what emotions he felt at that time. "My GENUINE reaction when I realized that I was standing next to Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet," he wrote. "I bowed. Then he bowed. It was one thing. I'm not crying. You are."

His funny famous friends also intervened with comments. "This is so in the brand," stylist Brad Goreski wrote Actress and Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cucoco I just left a lot of face emoji crying.