Sarah Hyland bows to Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet of the Golden Globes

Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP / Getty Images
Celebrities are like us!
Sarah Hyland It may be a star on list A with a Hollywood fiance and a thriving career to boast, but that doesn't mean I'm immune to feeling a little dazzled from time to time. Luckily, his nervous moment with Joaquin Phoenix Made for the funniest photo of the Golden Globes 2020.
The actress ran into him jester star on the carpet and practically bowed to his presence. He posted the moment on his Instagram and revealed hilariously what emotions he felt at that time. "My GENUINE reaction when I realized that I was standing next to Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet," he wrote. "I bowed. Then he bowed. It was one thing. I'm not crying. You are."
His funny famous friends also intervened with comments. "This is so in the brand," stylist Brad Goreski wrote Actress and Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cucoco I just left a lot of face emoji crying.
Sarah had a great night of Golden Globes to say the least. He celebrated the night at many events with Wells Adams by your side every step of the way. the Modern Family The actress put on a beautiful blush dress, while Wells opted for an elegant and secure tuxedo with a bright gray jacket.
Joaquin also had a rather epic night and celebrated having won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Movie: Drama, and thanked his actress girlfriend. Rooney mara in the sweetest way during your acceptance speech. "I love you," he shared after being visibly moved to tears. The star previously won a Golden Globe in 2006 for her role in Walk the line.
Congratulations to Joaquin for the award and to Sarah for meeting her hero!
