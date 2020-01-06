Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan and Amrita Singh return from Maldives





However, Amrita Singh was clicked to hide her face from the shutters, since she was not in the mood to be clicked. Check out the latest photos of this adorable family below.

Sara Ali Khan is definitely one of the most promising new companies in Bollywood. The actress has not only impressed her fans with her performance in films such as Kedarnath and Simmba, but has also maintained the bustle of her upcoming projects, as well as her presence in social networks. The young weapon went on vacation with her brother Ibrahim Khan and her mother Amrita Singh in the last week of 2019 to celebrate the New Year. The pretty girl went to Maldives with her family and even treated her fans with many photos and videos of the holidays through her social media accounts that went viral in no time. Today, we broke the trio when they returned to the bay after their vacation. Sara opted for a pair of denim shorts and a burnt orange blouse, while Ibrahim smiled at being slapped.