Sandra Bullock illuminates the 2020 gold balloons in marigold dress

Miss Sympathy still have it

Sandra Bullock took tonight to the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards to present the award for best film drama and while Sam Mendes& # 39; 1917 He took the prize in that category, it was the actress's marigold dress that caught our attention on that stage.

While we couldn't see her fashion look during the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes, we finally got a glimpse of what the 55-year-old actress wore for tonight's big event.

Shining bright and radiant, Bullock worked that stage with his rough and strapless marigold dress.

He kept his hairstyle simple and used it in loose waves and simply complemented the impeccable dress with thick necklaces in layers of gold.

The actress has not been nominated in the Golden Globes since 2010 when she ran for Actress in a dramatic film by The blind side (and won) and also for his role in The proposal that earned him a nomination in the category of Actress in a Musical or Comedy movie.