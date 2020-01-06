Sam Rockwell says his character Jojo Rabbit was inspired by Bill Murray!

Last night at the Golden Globes, Sam Rockwell seemed to be having a lot of fun and rightly so! After all, I was ready for a prize for Fosse / Verdon, but that was not all!

Two other of his projects, Richard Jewell and Jojo Rabbit, were also nominated in other categories.

During the event, on the red carpet, the actor talked with Ryan Seacrest and talked about what, or rather, who, inspired his interpretation of Jojo Rabbit.

The interviewer and the television presenter only had to congratulate Rockwell for the nominations and he got excited.

At the same time, he stressed that he worked hard and said he did "a lot of training,quot; for the role of choreographer Bob Fosse.

& # 39; A lot of training. I am a half silly breakdance. The choreographers made it possible, "he said humbly.

Then, he continued talking about Jojo Rabbit, being so humble and praising Taika Waititi!

After all, he not only directed it but also acted in the drama, so the actor wanted to talk about it instead of taking all the credit.

While doing so, Rockwell also ended up revealing who inspired his interpretation of the character, saying "Taika is great in comedy." It was like Bill Murray as a gay Nazi, that's more or less what I did. "

All the projects that were nominated in the Golden Globes were definitely great and their memorable roles.

That said, even though you didn't win in any of the categories, be sure to check them all out!



