Sam Rockwell channeled Bill Murray for the role of Jojo Rabbit

Sam Rockwell I had a lot to celebrate at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Sunday afternoon, the Jojo Rabbit actor and his partner Leslie Bibb hit the red carpet at the 77th installment of the Golden Globe Awards. The veteran actor was not only nominated for his work in Fosse / Verdonbut two of his moviesJojo Rabbit Y Richard Jewell—They were for different awards.

"Congratulations! You have several nominations if you look at it,quot; Ryan Seacrest He pointed out during his exclusive talk with Rockwell.

"In a way, it could be seen that way," said the 51-year-old actor. "We have Fosse / Verdon, we have Jojo Rabbit Y Kathy Bates is here for Richard Jewell".

Still, all these great nominations were not achieved without hard work. How Rockwell portrayed the famous choreographer Bob Fosse In the FX drama, he made sure to highlight that he went through "a lot of training,quot; for the role.