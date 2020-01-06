Ryan Christie, from Celtic, banned by the Alfredo Morelos incident | Soccer news





Ryan Christie faced Alfredo Morelos during the Old Firm derby in December

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie was ejected for two games after an incident with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The suspension was decided at an SFA disciplinary hearing in Hampden Park on Monday.

Christie faced Morelos during the Old Firm derby on Sunday, December 29, where the Celtic player seemed to grab the groin area of ​​the Colombian.

Christie escaped with just one free throw during the 2-1 victory of the Rangers in the Celtic.

He was convicted of committing "an act of brutality,quot; that constitutes violent behavior.

Christie is currently in Dubai with Celtic, but in his absence an audience was held in front of an independent panel.

The 24-year-old will miss the Scottish Cup draw against Partick Thistle and the Scottish Premier League game against Kilmarnock.

However, you could miss those games anyway due to an injury, after having recently undergone groin surgery.