Ross Barkley: Chelsea midfielder learns & # 39; great lesson & # 39; of the taxi incident | Soccer news

Ross Barkley scored on Sunday's 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley says he learned "a great lesson,quot; after Frank Lampard criticized him for his off-field behavior.

Lampard, the Chelsea head coach, said Barkley was "naive,quot; after he was caught late in Liverpool, arguing with a taxi driver about spilled chips, a few days before a Champions League game against Lille in October.

When asked if the incident had taught him a lesson, Barkley said: "Yes, a great lesson. You should be aware of your surroundings when you leave your hair for any player.

"You must be aware of your surroundings. It's more about being with the right company and in private.

"When you play in the Premier League, you are a high profile player, so it is about keeping discretion and power up. When you are on vacation or out you need the right people around you."

"I made that mistake and it won't happen again, but I'm sure it will happen with young players in the future. We all make mistakes, but it's about being aware."

"In the past, players wouldn't have to think about things like that, but you can't forget that people want to make you look bad. I'm a very professional player, but those 10 seconds don't make you look professional."

"This is how football is now with phones. We have to adapt to the current situation."

It is not the first time that Lampard publicly criticizes Barkley this season.

The Chelsea chief accused the media of "showing a lack of professionalism,quot; after he was photographed shirtless in a Dubai nightclub during an international break.

"Everyone makes mistakes," he said. "When you make mistakes, you have to learn from them. Now I am 26 years old and I understand when you make a mistake, you learn from them and move on. It was a great support."

"Lampard was one of the best players in the world and I am sure that when he was a player he liked to let his hair down at the right time."

"He fully understood in his day that there was nothing like that. It's more that people want to make you look bad, but it's in my hands and in the hands of other players not to be in that position."