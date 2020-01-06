Rob Burrow will play in the testimony of Jamie-Jones Buchanan & # 39; s Leeds Rhinos | Rugby League News





Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neuron disease late last year

Leeds' former favorite, Rob Burrow, will return to action after announcing that he is ready to play in the final stages of Jamie-Jones Buchanan's testimony against Bradford on Sunday.

The 37-year-old will turn back the years to play alongside his former Rhinos Buchanan teammates Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Peacock, with Bradford also ready to place some of his former greats to close the game at Headingley.

Buchanan's testimony is raising funds for the Rob Burrow Fund after the former Britain's international announced that he had been diagnosed with motor neuron disease last month.

More than £ 200,000 has already been generated for the father of the young family of three.

Burrow currently acts as head coach of the Leeds reserve team after a period of two years supervising the club's academy.

"It will be an absolute honor to go out on the field for the last time with best friends and re-dress blue and amber. See you there," Burrow tweeted.

Buchanan, who made a cap for Britain, finished his 20-year trophy-laden race at the end of last season.

The 38-year-old won eight Grand Finals of the Super League, two Challenge Cups, three World Club Challenges and also made 14 appearances for England.