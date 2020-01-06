Rita Wilson in her & # 39; & # 39; Huge pride & # 39; & # 39; for Tom Hanks in the Balloons

What a night for Tom Hanks!
The Hollywood legend accepted the Cecil B. de Mille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes tonight, where he was joined by his wife. Rita Wilson and his loved ones on the red carpet. Tom and Rita met E! Ryan Seacrest As the night progressed, and the actress turned country singer, shared with us the "enormous pride,quot; she felt for her protagonist.
"I really feel that we have to have these celebrations in our lives," Rita said. "Everyone has ups and downs, but when the time comes and we can celebrate something, particularly his work, I think it's wonderful. It's wonderful for Tom and it's wonderful for our family."
Tom replied: "Although I am here because I have left the family for months. Thank God for them!"
During Hanks' acceptance speech, the A beautiful day in the neighborhood Star paid tribute to his family ten times.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
"A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting in front of that way," he said, "a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is … Five children who are more brave and stronger and wiser than his old man, and a loving group of people who have rejected me for being absent months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise I would not stand here if they did not have to endure that. I can tell you how much your love means to me. "
Ah, it's still our beating heart.
