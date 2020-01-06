Rihanna's fan asks to bust her shin after seeing Selfie without makeup – Look at her hilarious answer!

The singer turned to social networks to publish a selfie without makeup, the first this new year, and a fan asked if they could burst her supposed pimple. While it looked like it had a small stain, Rihanna was obviously as beautiful as ever!

A user still noticed the small spot on his lower right cheek and did not hesitate to ask it to explode.

While someone else might have found the comment quite rude, Rihanna didn't get angry.

Instead, she responded to the user, telling him hilariously that simply ‘Let her (the grain) make her shine. PLEASE. & # 39;

The subtitle of the publication read: ‘First selfie of the year. # 2020 ’and it only took the superstar about 30 minutes to get no less than a million likes.

Obviously, many people really loved watching Rihanna start the new decade with a new face image that showed how naturally impressive it is.

Even his fashion was simple since he only wore a black hoodie!

Regardless, as mentioned earlier, everyone on the platform, from their celebrity friends to the millions of fans they have, were really interested!

For example, actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne commented: "I miss that face."

As for the fans, here are a couple of their reactions: bad @badgalriri I love that you posted this photo! Beads of natural beauty in all ❤️❤️. ’/‘ It's 2020 and you look 20 sis ❤️❤️🔥🔥 fenty skinnnnnn okkkkkk. ’/‘ Really bold of you to post a selfie and not a link to the album. You deserve that grain. " / "The fact that the grain heard the album and we didn't!"



