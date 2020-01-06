Rihanna praised for her response to Troll criticizing her & # 39; pimple & # 39; in Selfie without makeup

WENN / Avalon

Rihanna He shared his first 2020 selfie on his Instagram account on Monday, January 6. She opted for a natural appearance while putting on makeup on the photo, only to be ruined by the comment of a troll who talked about acne in the "Diamonds" Singer

In the picture, Riri was seen resting on the couch. He gave his bright smile to the camera as he put on a black sweatshirt and held his long dark braids over his head. "First selfie of the year doe. # 2020", so he captioned the post.

"The most beautiful soul in the universe! I love you, Baddie Boo! Happy 2020!" One of his followers quickly spoke about his appearance in the comments section. "All we ask is beauty and raw edges," added someone else.

"It's 2020 and you look 20 sis. Fenty skinnnnnn okkkkkk," another user praised the 31-year-old Barbadian singer and her cosmetic line. "Come on fresh face and baby hair," read another comment.

However, one person noticed the pimple around his chin. "Let me blow your shin," the person wrote. The comment, which got almost 300 likes, apparently did not go unnoticed by the star. He slapped the troll and replied: "Let it shine, PLEASE."

Some people loved his answer, while others insisted that Rih's face was still radiant and healthy despite the pimple, and they added that having acne was inevitable. "We all explode! Even if you have the best skin care routine, acne happens. Also, do you see hyperpigmentation in May? No, your skin is getting screwed," one fan explained.

Meanwhile, someone joked: "It seems she tried to wipe the semen from her lips but didn't get it all. This is a compliment, to clear it up. I love it and I'm here for it." One user in particular found this relief, writing, "celebrities! They are like us!"