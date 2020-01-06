Ricky Gervais really didn't care when he hosted the 2020 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais has just received the Golden Globes for the fifth and, as he said many times, the last time.
If it wasn't yet the last time he was the host, he went out of his way to make sure no one wanted him to be the host again. Of course, he has done it every two times he is staying too, but this time it seems that it could be real. After all, he called the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (which votes for the Balloons) a lot of racist vegetables, and constantly reminded us that he just didn't care.
"I don't care," he said, just to reiterate.
If you are a big fan of Gervais or not, there was something for everyone tonight. If you're a fan, he was there. If you are not a fan, it was mostly not. After his monologue, he only occasionally made a brief appearance to make a joke and then pass the stage to the next presenter.
But boy, if you were here to listen to Gervais make a lot of jokes that you don't normally think would be allowed on television, it would be an infernal monologue.
Gervais messed with almost anyone who could, from Felicity Huffman to Leonardo DiCaprio and Judi Dench (poor, poor Judi Dench), and really, did everything possible to annoy the Foreign Press Association of Hollywood. He called them racist, said they did not know what Twitter was (so they could not see their problematic tweets), and said they could not speak English and had sent it by fax to ask him to be the host.
This theme of roasting the HFPA continued throughout the night, including a comparison with the vegetable food of the Globes, because the HFPA are a lot of vegetables, apparently.
The best, or at least the most disturbing visual joke of that opening definitely involved Judi Dench born to be in Cats because of a mental image that we will not remember here, but it implies that it is cleaned in the way that cats do, and we hope Someday forget.
Gervais also scolded everyone in the room for saying they had "woken up,quot; when they worked for corporations.
"If ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, right?"
Later, he presented "a brief clip of The Irishman. It is 88 minutes long."
Literally hours later, he returned to introduce the presenter to the Best Director, a category whose nominations do not contain women, despite a large number of influential films directed by women in 2019.
"That is bad. I have spoken with Hollywood Foreign Press and they guaranteed me that that will never happen again … because working with all the major studios, they agreed to be the same as they were a few years ago when they didn't even hire directors, and that will solve the problem. You're welcome.
Finally, at 11:07 p.m., he returned.
"Kill me. We're almost done," he said, looking at his watch before introducing Sandra Bullock, protagonist of Birdbox, "a film in which people survive by acting as if they saw nothing. Something like working for Harvey Weinstein."
He closed things by asking people to donate to Australia, where they suffer devastating forest fires. And then he said to get drunk and take your drugs. What a night!
Watch ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. for a summary of the biggest moments of the 2020 Golden Globes followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.