Ricky Gervais is grateful because F – k that the golden balloons have ended

Well, that was easy!
On Sunday, Ricky Gervais He went to Twitter to commemorate his fifth record time as host of the 2020 Golden Globes, and, in the style of Gervais, contained nothing. Recognize the answer to your monologue about envelopes, The office alum thanked fans for their support and admitted that he is happy that his last concert as a host has come to an end.
"Thank you for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globe monologue," he wrote. "The best reaction of my life and that means a lot to me. I had a great time, but thank God it's over, so I can go back to my real job of editing # AfterLife2 and go through #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War."
Gervais also had a hilarious response to a recent poll They found that viewers want him to be the host of the show every year. Seeing the results of the Gold Derby survey, he tweeted: "It will never happen." Throughout the monologue, Gervais made sure to emphasize that this was the last time he assumed the coveted role, telling the crowd: "I don't care anymore. I'm kidding, I never did."
Like the previous monologues of the comedian's Golden Globes in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016, Gervais’s opening remarks were full of zingers aimed at attendees full of show stars and the most important moments of pop culture of the year. One of his most memorable jokes was courtesy of Felicity Huffman and the university admission scandal. "I came here tonight in a limousine, and the plaque was made by Felicity Huffman," he joked, which was received by an audible reaction from the audience.
Undeterred, he continued: "No, shut up. It's your daughter who feels sorry for me, okay? That must be the most shameful thing that ever happened to her and her father (William H. Macy) I was in Boars".
Then, he addressed criticism that people of color were rejected in the main categories saying: "The Hollywood Foreign Press is very, very racist." Nor was there a shortage of Jeffery Epstein–Prince andrew jokes, which didn't seem to go well with the crowd.
Nominated for Best Actor Leonardo Dicaprio He also found himself in the crossfire with a joke about his dating history. The After Life star joked: "Once upon a time in Hollywood, almost three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and in the end, his date was too old for him. "
After roasting the movie Cats and telling a joke about Lady Judi DenchThe reason he joined the project, Gervais embarrassed the celebrities in the room for being fake, a joke that Tom Hanks, who received the Cecil B. deMille Award later in the evening, did not seem particularly fond of at the moment. The funny man said: "If you win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You're not in a position to lecture the public about anything. You don't know anything about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg".
Before heading to the show, Gervais set the pattern of his monologue on the red carpet. Talking with E! Ryan SeacrestHe said: "I will do the same thing I always do. I just hope you are more accustomed now. That's what I hope." He also joked that insulting people is his version of an "extreme sport."
"They will enjoy it more than me and I will say horrible things about them," Gervais joked. "That is my extreme sport, you know what I mean? Some people use drugs and others jump out of airplanes. I tell them horrible things and see what happens."
