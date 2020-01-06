Ricky Gervais is grateful because F – k that the golden balloons have ended

Well, that was easy!

On Sunday, Ricky Gervais He went to Twitter to commemorate his fifth record time as host of the 2020 Golden Globes, and, in the style of Gervais, contained nothing. Recognize the answer to your monologue about envelopes, The office alum thanked fans for their support and admitted that he is happy that his last concert as a host has come to an end.

"Thank you for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globe monologue," he wrote. "The best reaction of my life and that means a lot to me. I had a great time, but thank God it's over, so I can go back to my real job of editing # AfterLife2 and go through #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War."

Gervais also had a hilarious response to a recent poll They found that viewers want him to be the host of the show every year. Seeing the results of the Gold Derby survey, he tweeted: "It will never happen." Throughout the monologue, Gervais made sure to emphasize that this was the last time he assumed the coveted role, telling the crowd: "I don't care anymore. I'm kidding, I never did."