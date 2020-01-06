Ricky Gervais hits Hollywood in the Golden Globes monologue

Ricky Gervais has been in the media repeatedly for the past few weeks due to the recent announcement that he will once again host the Golden Globes. Earlier this week, it was reported that Ricky was running the Globes, and executives at The industry were happy to announce the news.

The Hollywood Reporter noticed the actor's monologue at the ceremony earlier this week, in which he took some clear photos of Felicity Huffman and the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his cell at the end of 2019 while awaiting trial.

Ricky Gervais did not shy away from the issues he wanted to address during the speech, including politics. Ricky urged the stars of the audience to avoid talking about politics during their acceptance speeches.

Ricky said in the monologue: "Accept your prize, thank your agent, thank God, and f * ck off." He also referred to some of the most contemporary and controversial issues, including the #MeToo movement.

Gervais mocked some of the executives in the room, stating that everyone had one thing in common: the fear of Ronan Farrow. As previously reported, Ronan released a book earlier this year that dazzles certain figures in the broadcast.

In addition, Gervais referred to the death of the late Jeffrey Epstein, while noting that it was completely possible that some people in the audience were friends with him. As comic book fans know, Ricky has certainly built a reputation for being unpredictable in terms of who will make fun of.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in early 2019, Ricky admitted in the middle that he wanted his jokes to be "bulletproof." Gervais noted that Kevin Hart lost his job as an Oscar host due to twenties of 10 years.

Ad

According to Gervais, there is more pressure on him to make his jokes as solid as possible. It's not just him in a comedy club.



Post views:

0 0