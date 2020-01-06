Ricky Gervais draws a mixed reaction for the opening monologue of the 2020 Golden Globes

%MINIFYHTML6a186d3e7f13524680a31e1065fe4e3b9% %MINIFYHTML6a186d3e7f13524680a31e1065fe4e3b10%

As the host of the ceremony for the fifth time, the creator and star of & # 39; After Life & # 39; criticizes the lack of diversity of Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein, and the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.

Ricky Gervais He encountered a combination of laughter and frowning as he offered a scathing look at Hollywood while organizing the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5.

The British comedian returned to host the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton for the fifth time and joked about the lack of diversity in Hollywood, the unfortunate producer Harvey Weinstein and the suicide of the financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he took the stage.

"Laugh at your expense," Gervais said at the beginning of his opening monologue, in which he promised the ceremony would be his last time. "Remember that we will all die soon. And there is no sequel."

Gervais met with laughter when he addressed issues such as the scandal of admission to the US university. UU., Joking that "he came here in a limo tonight and the plaque was made by Felicity Huffman"- referring to"Desperate housewives"actress, who received a 14-day prison sentence last year (19) for cheating the education system.

The comedian also said Leonardo Dicapriowho starred Quentin Tarantinotwo-hour and 40-minute movie "Once upon a time in Hollywood"," he attended the premiere and in the end his date was too old for him, "as he pointed to the 23-year gap with the star's girlfriend Camila Morrone.

However, the star was less well received when it touched high-profile movements such as #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite, which highlighted the insufficient representation of women and minorities in Hollywood.

He said the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which delivers the Golden Globes, had planned to have a segment honoring celebrities who died in 2019, "but when I saw the list of people who died, it wasn't diverse enough."

"The office"The star also called Hollywood actors hypocrites for giving passionate political speeches at the awards while working on films or television series produced by major technology and media corporations.

"You say you have woken up, but the companies you work for, I mean, amazing, Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, right?" I ask. "So, if you win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're not in a position to lecture the public about anything. You don't know anything about the real world. Most of you spent less time in the school that Greta Thunberg. "

Despite joking about the teenage climate change activist, the star ended the show with a passionate plea for donations to help the forest fire relief efforts in Australia.

"Please donate to Australia. Get drunk, take your drugs. Fuck," he said.