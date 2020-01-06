Rhys Webb is unlikely to play again for Toulon, says owner Bernard Lemaitre | Rugby Union News





Rhys Webb was authorized last week to represent Wales in the Six Nations

Rhys Webb probably made his last appearance for Toulon, says owner Bernard Lemaitre, who criticized the player for his "dishonest,quot; behavior for his return to Wales.

The scrum half will join Ospreys next season after Toulon agreed last week to release him from his contract a year earlier for family reasons.

Later, Wales confirmed that the scrum media would be available for the Six Nations this year after the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) granted him a special dispensation.

Talking to the French radio station Sud Radio on Sunday, Lemaitre said: "His family returned to Wales, it is difficult for him to live.

"We did a lot of time for him to return to Wales and see them. We reached a situation where we finally released Rhys from his last contract year, which is the 2020-21 season."

Webb will join Ospreys in a two-year contract.

"Suddenly we learned that he already signed with his former Ospreys club and his agent had already negotiated with the Welsh union that Wales could select him. It's a dishonest attitude."

"It brings us to a situation that means I don't think Rhys plays for us for the rest of the season. The adventure will be truncated."

Webb left the ospreys on the Pro14 side in 2018 to join Toulon in a three-year contract after 10 years with the club.

Webb hasn't played for Wales since December 2017

The 31-year-old is hired for the French club until the end of the season, but was not included in Toulon's team for Sunday's victory in the Top 14 against Castres.

Webb said in a statement on the Toulon website after the announcement of his early release that he would give everything for the rest of his time there.

"It was hard for me to be away from my family and my young children," he said. "From now on, I am determined to do my best for the club until the end of the season and I hope we get the victories the club deserves."

The move to Toulon had ruled out Webb for the selection of Wales, including the World Cup last year, as their policy prevents them from choosing players based outside the country that have less than 60 games.