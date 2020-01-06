Renee Zellweger says that playing Judy Garland was one of the greatest "blessings,quot; of her life after receiving the award for best actress in the Golden Globes

Renee Zellweger was honored with the Best Actress award in a Drama Movie at the Golden Globes last night and it is safe to say she really deserves it. The star also looked amazing in her baby blue dress and when she approached the microphone to deliver her acceptance speech, she captivated the entire audience with her elegant way of speaking and her overall appearance.

The actress made sure to thank many different people, particularly her co-stars and the team without whom she could not have played Judy Garland so well!

& # 39; Thank you! Me! I am really up here. Hello everyone, I'm glad to see you. Everyone looks pretty good, 17 years later. Thanks to HFPA for inviting me to the family reunion, especially with all these extraordinary women this year. I'm serious, your work moves me. It moves me And I've been cheering you from the theater seats for a long time, being on a list with you is great, "the actress began her speech.

Renee definitely deserved the trophy as she was nominated alongside other really talented people like Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron!

That said, she also had to mention these amazing women in her speech, but also celebrated the woman she portrayed.

& # 39; Celebrating with you one of the great icons of all time has been one of the blessings of my life and the people who want to express their love for Judy Garland and tell them about the great personal meaning of her legacy and her humanity, It has been a great reminder that the choices we make matter, what we do matters, and how we choose to honor each other in our lives can be very important in the future & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Congratulations to Renee Zellweger for the honor of receiving one of the biggest awards last night!



