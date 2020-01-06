Renee Zellweger admits to hiding the sprained ankle under the dress of gold balloons on the red carpet

WENN / Instar

When interviewed on the red carpet of the 77th annual awards ceremony, the star of & # 39; Judy & # 39; She is relieved that her swollen right ankle was hidden by her blue Armani Prive dress to the floor.

Up News Info –

Renee Zellweger He was secretly fighting with a sprained ankle while attending the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5th.

The actress did not let her minor injury ruin her fashion plans, as she still chose to combine her blue Armani Prive dress to the floor with Jimmy Choo heels, although she was glad that her right ankle was hidden from view thanks to the cut of the dress, which presented a slit to the thigh on the left side.

"I have a little swollen ankle at the moment and it is on the right side, so it is perfect," Zellweger told the American Access Hollywood news program about her whole.

He added about the appropriate design: "I was thinking that my swollen and sprained ankle that no one will know is well placed behind the dress."

<br />

Zellweger showed no signs of discomfort while strutting through the red carpet, while also smiling during the ceremony by winning the best actress award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy".