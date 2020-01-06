Relatives of Rosario Dawson as her boyfriend, says Cory Booker "a lot,quot;

As fans know, Rosario Dawson is dating Senator Cory Booker and it turns out that her family members like her a lot. Apparently, the happy couple spent the holidays with their loved ones and everyone had a great time!

A source tells HollywoodLife that Rosario brought everyone to Los Angeles to celebrate Christmas and the New Year and made sure her boyfriend also knew the family!

But that was not all! The senator also got involved and decided to take them to dinner and love them, and it seems to work!

The source said that the relationship of ory Cory and Rosario is quite real. Recently, he took her to Yard House in Marina del Rey with his family to watch Sunday's football, and they seemed very much in love. They were not too public with their affection, but they touched each other on the arm or leg while laughing. They sat for hours after Christmas having a good time. "

The couple started dating in 2018 and it is not really a big surprise that they are so happy together.

After all, they have already spoken openly about how much they love each other.

In November, the presidential candidate stopped at an episode of the Wendy Williams talk show and talked about his romance.

When she asked if they were tying the knot, Cory responded with: "Look, I have hope, I have hope!"

Ad

He kept promising that if he had to ask the big question one day, he would do it with a really nice ring so she can't say no.



Post views:

0 0