Read Peter Weber's heartfelt note before the premiere of Bachelor

Prior to Peter Weberofficial debut of The Bachelor, the pilot and reality star says thank you.

In a long Instagram post, Peter took the time to call the 30 contestants who joined the program to compete for his love and affection. Peter, who previously competed in High school protagonist of the season Hannah brownHe also took the time to thank the dedicated fans who have maintained the franchise for the past 18 years.

"It is impossible for me to express how grateful I am to have the most incredible opportunity to find my girl. To every woman who appears tonight, thanks from the bottom of my heart for taking the risk," he wrote.