Read Peter Weber's heartfelt note before the premiere of Bachelor

Prior to Peter Weberofficial debut of The Bachelor, the pilot and reality star says thank you.
In a long Instagram post, Peter took the time to call the 30 contestants who joined the program to compete for his love and affection. Peter, who previously competed in High school protagonist of the season Hannah brownHe also took the time to thank the dedicated fans who have maintained the franchise for the past 18 years.
"It is impossible for me to express how grateful I am to have the most incredible opportunity to find my girl. To every woman who appears tonight, thanks from the bottom of my heart for taking the risk," he wrote.
"In all the ups and downs, I spent the best moment of my life meeting everyone and made memories that I will treasure forever. Thank you for being patient with me when I needed it, your grace never went unnoticed. For everyone involved in playing a role to make all of this, thank you. You all know who you are and we are a family for life, "continued the note.
"For Bachelor Nation, all of you have been absolutely incredible. I have felt love (without stopping) and it means so much that you have invested in me to find what I am looking for. I hope everyone enjoys the flight, we are clear to take off," he concluded, with A plane emoji
In the premiere episode of season 24, Peter meets the 30 contestants, including three flight attendants, and welcomes Hannah. The episode does not end with the rose ceremony, viewers will see the first group date, Peter's parents will have a renewal of vows and Hannah will organize a group date with contestants who will share their memorable sexual stories and fantasies on stage.
Meet the contestants below.
The new season of the Single Starts Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC
