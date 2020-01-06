Rakhine: the new front in the violent ethnic conflicts of Myanmar | Myanmar News

Yangon, Myanmar – A year ago, four police stations in the Rakhine state in western Myanmar, in conflict, were attacked by Arakan's army (AA) leaves It is estimated that thirteen officers died and nine were injured.

The response was quick.

From Myanmar The army (also known as Tatmadaw) promised to "crush the terrorists,quot;, marking the beginning of the last bloody chapter in the country's endless conflicts, fought primarily between Tatmadaw and several rebel ethnic groups.

Rakhine has become famous for the location of the brutal military campaign against the Rohingya, mostly Muslims, which led to the exodus of 740,000 people and accusations of genocide.

What the military called "clean-up operations,quot; were partly justified by claims that Muslims posed a threat to Rakhine Buddhists and their way of life, but the AA, founded in 2009, is an ethnically Rakhine armed group, religiously buddhist.

His movement against the central government. Experts say it is rooted in Myanmar's history, both recent and ancient.

David Brenner, who investigates the ethnic armed conflict in Myanmar, met with AA commander in chief Tun Myint Naing in 2014, when the group was still operating in Kachin state, along the Chinese border in northern Myanmar

At that time, the AA was receiving support and training from another ethnic armed group, the Kachin Independence Army.

"They were looking for a kind of united front against the Tatmadaw, they offered training to armed movements across the country," said Brenner, now a professor of International Relations at Goldsmiths, University of London, in a recent interview with Al Jazeera.

The presence of AA in Kachin was always temporary, and in 2018 they returned to Rakhine, precipitating the escalation of the conflict.

Specific incidents of Tatmadaw's aggression helped stoke tensions, including violent repression that year at an event commemorating the ancient kingdom of Arakan, which left seven civilians dead and led to the arrest of popular politician Rakhine Aye Maung for treason. Last year he was convicted and jailed for 20 years.

Rakhine has been rocked by violence between the Myanmar army and the Arakan rebel army. The army has promised to "crush the terrorists." (File: Nyunt Win / EPA)

Rakhine, an independent kingdom from 1429 to 1782 with its own history and culture, has been ignored by the central government and excluded from national peace talks, according to analysts.

This is partly because, like the British colonialists, he sees the Rakhine ethnic group as similar to most Bamar.

"The British seemed to consider the Rakhine people as close cousins ​​of most bamares and, therefore, not different enough for a separate representation," wrote ethnic affairs expert Martin Smith in his 2019 publication, Arakan (Rakhine State): a land in conflict on the western border of Myanmar.

When the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi, came to power after the 2015 elections, she pledged to make peace with the country's ethnic groups a cornerstone of her new administration.

She revived the Panglong Peace Conference, first held in 1947 between her father, General Aung San and ethnic minority leaders. But, like his father, he found that establishing peace is easier said than done.

Their lack of control over the military and their inability to meet the demands of ethnic armed groups means that the struggle continues even when the ceasefire is signed.

Aung San Suu Kyi herself has also been accused of exacerbating the problem by forcefully erecting statues of her father in ethnic minority states and appointing members of her own party to serve as state ministers, rather than representatives of ethnic parties.

Excluded from the peace talks and without its own territory, the AA has tried to expand its territory and force the military to enter into negotiations.

"They need a strong army and first they need territory; otherwise, they will not be taken seriously at the negotiating table," Brenner said. "That, of course, implies a very fierce escalation in Rakhine. Obtaining territory means that that territory must be conquered first."

The riots have forced tens of thousands of their homes to temporary camps (File: Nyunt Win / EPA)

According to Brenner, the Rohingya repression, although initially supported by many ethnic Rakhine, has led to destabilization, violence and greater poverty, and the presence of the military.

"The Arakanese nationalists are not happy with that because now the presence of the Tatmadaw in Rakhine is much stronger than before," Brenner explained.

During the decades of Myanmar's military government, Rakhine became the second poorest state in the country and continues to suffer despite the approval of massive Chinese and Indian projects in the area. Many fear that they will be left behind while Myanmar develops.

"In support of these struggles there is a belief, as in many other areas of the country's ethnic nationality, that the political and economic interests of local people are being marginalized and neglected by the central government," Smith said in an email.

Smith added that while Arakan's political groups are consistently the most popular in the state, they don't get enough votes for significant national representation, which makes people feel excluded from the political process.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Khaing Thu Kha, the AA spokesman, blamed the Tatmadaw for the increase in fighting.

"We are not invading Mandalay or Yangon. Rakhine is our land, we have the right to be there," he said.

Khaing Thu Kha also accused the military, who are under international scrutiny for their human rights abuses, of attacking civilians. "Sometimes they simply blatantly attack a town of Rakhine with the excuse that the AA is using civilians as a cover to ambush the army's columns, which is unfounded," he said.

In a high profile incident in December, the Tatmadaw attacked a village and left three dead.

Rakhine residents said the soldiers stormed the village, executed two and took eight others hostage. Later, one was found dead with the throat cut and the arm cut. The army acknowledges that two died, saying that the villagers were AA fighters killed in a shooting. He denied there was a third victim.

Rakhine State is located in the extreme west of Myanmar and one of the poorest areas of the country (Al Jazeera)

Smith said the AA "obviously have been able to find popular support among large sectors of the community,quot; and that the hard response of the Tatmadaw had only deepened sympathy.

"At a time when the international community has expressed concern about these tactics, the Tatmadaw has resumed its long-standing strategies against armed opposition groups," he said, including bombing in entire villages and summarily arresting and executing suspected members or AA supporters.

Ma Khin Than Shwe, a resident of Kyaukpyu municipality in Rakhine, said he feels that inequality is the main cause of the internal conflict. "Rakhine used to be a sovereign kingdom, not even a state. Rakhine state is rich in natural resources, "he said.

Even so, she does not want the return of an Arakan Kingdom, only that the people of Rakhine benefit from economic development. "If the government used only five percent for Rakhine, not even ten or the total of 100, our state would not be so poor," he said. "We feel oppressed and discriminated against."

Many prisoners have been taken from both sides, including the brother, sister and brother-in-law of AA commander Tun Myint Naing. His wife and children were arrested by Thai immigration authorities when Myanmar canceled their passports.

While you were oppressed and colonized by the English, you Bamar organized a revolution. But now, you are doing exactly the same with ethnic people, including Rakhine. Khaing Thu Kha, Arakan Army

On the other hand, the AA has taken and released dozens of prisoners, including ttwo politicians of the ruling National League for Democracy.

Parliamentarian Hawi Tin remains in custody, while AA claims that Buthidaung Township President Ye Thein was killed when the Tatmadaw bombed the area. The military could not be reached for comment, but previously denied having participated in a conflict that day, saying they believe Ye Thein died much earlier.

Khaing Thu Kha denied that any of the arrests were "retaliation,quot;, instead he said that the AA is only taking potential military spies and that any death is due to the dangerous situation created by the Tatmadaw.

"I want Bamar society to think about this. While the English oppressed and colonized you, Bamar organized a revolution. But now, they are doing exactly the same for ethnic people, including Rakhine. Is it fair?" Khaing Thu Kha asked.

For now, there are no indicators that there is a peaceful solution nearby, but Smith said If the ruling NLD revived the peace process and made it truly inclusive, ethnic armed groups would respond favorably.

"It is the local people who above all want peace," he said.