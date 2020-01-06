Rachel Brosnahan's Golden Globe Beauty Breakdown

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
No doubt about that, Rachel Brosnahan Light up any room you enter!
But in the Golden Globes last night, she looked dazzling and luminous thanks to the soft and glamorous makeup, dotted with a beautiful and daring lip. If you fell in love with The wonderful Mrs. Maisel The look of the star last night, you're in luck: Brosnahan's makeup artist, Lisa Aharon, gave us the details on how it all came together.
"Makeup and hair were a gentle nod of the head towards the 20s and a more modern youth moment in Hollywood & # 39; s Glamor," Aharon tells E! News exclusively. And if you've ever wondered if Brosnahan is as much fun off the screen as she is, Aharon confirms that it's great to work with her. "We always laugh and eat good snacks, but Rachel is always willing to try new things. It's really a makeup artist's dream!"
Aharon used Shisedo products to create the luminous look of Brosnahan, with a focus on his skin to really unite the whole environment. "To enhance Rachel's beautiful skin, I chose the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation in porcelain," he shares. "This formula is lightweight and offers the coverage I need, but I love it for its perfect finish."
Aharon applied it using fans' favorite Beautyblender: "I love how it easily combines any base, concealer or illuminator." He then used the Shiseido Synchro Skin self-cooling concealer in 102 with the Tsutsu Fude concealer brush for any place that needed additional coverage. , even under his eyes. Aharon calls it his "variable coverage option,quot;, because it is bright and durable.
And the final step? Dust adjustment, of course! Aharon says: "The final touch was Shiseido Synchro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Powder applied with the Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Face polishing brush to get the best radiant blend finish."
Radiant indeed. And if you're worried about not being able to create the same look at home, don't do it. "I have been using the Self-Refreshing Synchro Skin Foundation and I love the natural finish and lasting power," says Aharon, citing the base as his recommended Shisedo product.
To create the rest of Brosnahan's beautiful appearance at home, buy Shisedo's treats below!
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation
This lightweight base offers medium coverage and a natural finish that synchronizes with the skin and automatically updates, so you get a freshly applied look and an impeccable finish for up to 24 hours.
Shiseido Synchro Skin self-refreshing concealer
Reduce the appearance of imperfections with this medium coverage concealer, which can build up to full coverage, with a natural finish that will last up to 24 hours.
Tsutsu Fude concealer brush
Made with synthetic fibers, this brush was made to apply, caress and mix the concealer thanks to its cylindrical and conical shape, so it fits perfectly under the eyes and other specific spaces to create an impeccable finish.
Shiseido Synchro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Power
Super light and containing less than one percent of synthetic fragrances, this ultra-fine powder synchronizes with the skin to improve the finish and use of your makeup.
Hanatsubaki hake polishing brush
Finish your face with this ingenious facial brush, designed exclusively with four petals to contour your face and polish your skin to achieve a perfectly polished finish, without moving your makeup.
Kajal InkArtist – Shadow, Liner, Brow
Get 12-hour waterproof clothing with this eyeliner, kajal, eye shadow and four-in-one eyebrow color, which Aharon used to create Brosnahan's fuzzy cat eye. "I used a combination of the ink artist Shiseido Kajal in Tea House and Nippon Noir, mixed with the Naname Fude Multi eye brush," he shares.
Naname Fude Multi Eyebrush
With this tool, you can create the magnificent appearance of the lid you want, from smoky eyes to cut folds and bold colors. The bristles are synthetic, so they are vegan, and are cut to define your eye and work with all kinds of formulas, from cream to powder and gel.
Shiseido ControlledChaos MascaraInk
And to top your eyes? Aharon says: "I curled the eyelashes and applied a couple of layers of Shiseido ControlledChaos MascaraInk in Black." It has a bold and buildable volume that lasts up to 24 hours.
And now you're glamorous with the Golden Globes, like Rachel Brosnahan! For more glamorous inspiration, be sure to check out our full coverage of the 2020 Golden Globes!
