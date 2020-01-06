Rachel Brosnahan's Golden Globe Beauty Breakdown

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

No doubt about that, Rachel Brosnahan Light up any room you enter!

But in the Golden Globes last night, she looked dazzling and luminous thanks to the soft and glamorous makeup, dotted with a beautiful and daring lip. If you fell in love with The wonderful Mrs. Maisel The look of the star last night, you're in luck: Brosnahan's makeup artist, Lisa Aharon, gave us the details on how it all came together.

"Makeup and hair were a gentle nod of the head towards the 20s and a more modern youth moment in Hollywood & # 39; s Glamor," Aharon tells E! News exclusively. And if you've ever wondered if Brosnahan is as much fun off the screen as she is, Aharon confirms that it's great to work with her. "We always laugh and eat good snacks, but Rachel is always willing to try new things. It's really a makeup artist's dream!"

Aharon used Shisedo products to create the luminous look of Brosnahan, with a focus on his skin to really unite the whole environment. "To enhance Rachel's beautiful skin, I chose the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation in porcelain," he shares. "This formula is lightweight and offers the coverage I need, but I love it for its perfect finish."

Aharon applied it using fans' favorite Beautyblender: "I love how it easily combines any base, concealer or illuminator." He then used the Shiseido Synchro Skin self-cooling concealer in 102 with the Tsutsu Fude concealer brush for any place that needed additional coverage. , even under his eyes. Aharon calls it his "variable coverage option,quot;, because it is bright and durable.

And the final step? Dust adjustment, of course! Aharon says: "The final touch was Shiseido Synchro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Powder applied with the Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Face polishing brush to get the best radiant blend finish."

Radiant indeed. And if you're worried about not being able to create the same look at home, don't do it. "I have been using the Self-Refreshing Synchro Skin Foundation and I love the natural finish and lasting power," says Aharon, citing the base as his recommended Shisedo product.

To create the rest of Brosnahan's beautiful appearance at home, buy Shisedo's treats below!