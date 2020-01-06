Race WAR numbers for all rookies with Donruss qualification from 1984 to 1993

If you're reading this, chances are you've already seen the most detailed breakdown of the first decade of Donruss' iconic Rookie baseball card subset.

And if you are reading this, you probably want to see the names and numbers for yourself, so you are in the right place.

We have listed all Qualified Rookies from 1984 to 1993, the first decade, which ends with the first year (1994) in which Donruss foolishly abandoned his iconic logo, along with his card number and career bWAR. It is not a perfect statistic, of course, but it is a solid indicator of how a player's career turned out.

1984 Donruss ranked rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: Zero

Best bWAR race: Tony Fernandez, 45.3

The worst bWAR race: Tommy Dunbar, -1.6

BWAR negative run: four

BWAR race more than 10: Eight

BWAR race over 25 years: four

BWAR race over 50: Zero

BWAR cumulative run: 276.4

Card / player number / bWAR

27 Joel Skinner, 0.0

28 Tommy Dunbar, -1.6

29 Mike Stenhouse, -1.4

30 Ron Darling, 18.8

31 Dion James, 6.2

32 Tony Fernández, 45.3

33 Angel Salazar, -0.8

34 Kevin McReynolds, 30.1

35 Dick Schofield, 18.8

36 Brad Komminsk, 2.2

37 Tim Teufel, 15.3

38 Doug Frobel, -1.1

39 Greg Gagne, 26.3

40 Mike Fuentes, 0.1

41 Joe Carter, 19.6

42 Mike C. Brown, 0.9

43 Mike Jeffcoat, 2.6

44 Sid Fernández, 31.4

45 Brian Dayett, 0.6

46 Chris Smith, 0.1

1985 Donruss ranked rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: Zero

Best bWAR race: Danny Tartabull, 23.3

The worst bWAR race: Steve Kiefer, -1.6

BWAR negative run: Nine

BWAR race more than 10: Two

BWAR race over 25 years: Zero

BWAR race over 50: Zero

BWAR cumulative run: 51.8

Card / player number / bWAR

27 Danny Tartabull, 23.3

28 Mike Bielecki, 7.6

29 Steve Lyons, 1.8

30 Jeff Reed, 4.4

31 Tony Brewer, -0.5

32 John Morris, -0.6

33 Daryl Boston, 4.3

34 Alfonso Pulido, -0.1

35 Steve Kiefer, -1.6

36 Larry leaves, 1.9

37 Scott Bradley, -1.5

38 Calvin Schiraldi, 3.6

39 Shawon Dunston, 11.5

40 Charlie Mitchell, -0.1

41 Billy Hatcher, 3.9

42 Russ Stephans, on the MLB list, but never played a game

43 Alejandro Sanchez, -1.0

44 Steve Jeltz, -0.3

45 Jim Traber, -0.9

46 Doug Loman, 0.4

1986 Donruss nominal rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: Zero

Best bWAR race: Fred McGriff, 52.6

The worst bWAR race: Bob Kipper, -1.2

BWAR negative run: Five

BWAR race more than 10: Nine

BWAR race over 25 years: four

BWAR race over 50: One

BWAR cumulative run: 263.8

Card / player number / bWAR

27 Kal Daniels, 16.9

28 Fred McGriff, 52.6

29 Cory Snyder, 0.7

30 José Guzmán, 13.4

31 Ty Gainey, minus-0.1

32 Johnny Abrego, -0.4

33 Andres Galarraga, 31.7

34 Dave Shipanoff, 0.5

35 Mark McLemore, 19.5

36 Marty Clary, 0.0

37 Paul O & # 39; Neill, 38.9

38 Danny Tartabull, 23.3

39 José Canseco, 42.5

40 Juan Nieves, 3.4

41 Lance McCullers, 5.3

42 Rich Surhoff, -0.2

43 Todd Worrell, 11.1

44 Bob Kipper, -1.2

45 John Habyan, 6.2

46 Mike Woodard, -0.3

1987 Donruss ranked rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: One (Greg Maddux)

Best bWAR race: Greg Maddux, 104.8

The worst bWAR race: Ken Gerhart, -0.6

BWAR negative run: Five

BWAR race more than 10: eleven

BWAR race over 25 : Eight

BWAR race over 50: Three

BWAR cumulative run: 457.6

Card / player number / bWAR

28 B.J. Surhoff, 34.4

29 Randy Myers, 15.1

30 Ken Gerhart, -0.6

31 Benito Santiago, 27.3

32 Greg Swindell, 30.2

33 Mike Birkbeck, 0.7

34 Terry Steinbach, 28.0

35 Bo Jackson, 8.3

36 Greg Maddux, 104.8

37 Jim Lindeman, -0.2

38 Devon White, 47.3

39 Eric Bell, -0.1

40 Willie Fraser, 1.9

41 Jerry Browne, 11.9

42 Chris James, 5.0

43 Rafael Palmeiro, 71.9

44 Pat Dodson, -0.5

45 Duane Ward, 10.2

46 Mark McGwire, 62.2

47 Bruce Fields, -0.2

1988 Donruss ranked rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: One (Roberto Alomar)

Best bWAR race: Roberto Alomar, 67.1

The worst bWAR race: Gary Thurman, -2.8

BWAR negative run: Five

BWAR race more than 10: Six

BWAR race over 25 years: Five

BWAR race over 50: One

BWAR cumulative run: 257.3

Card / player number / bWAR

28 Mackey Sasser, 0.2

29 Jeff Treadway, 6.1

30 Mike Campbell, -1.6

31 Lance Johnson, 30.2

32 Nelson Liriano, 3.0

33 Shawn Abner, -1.3

34 Roberto Alomar, 67.1

35 Shawn Hillegas, 1.7

36 Joey Meyer, -0.1

37 Kevin Elster, 6.2

38 José Lind, 3.9

39 Kirt Manwaring, 5.2

40 Mark Grace, 46.4

41 Jody Reed, 15.9

42 John Farrell, 7.2

43 Al Leiter, 42.5

44 Gary Thurman, -2.8

45 Vicente Palacios, 0.8

46 Eddie Williams, -1.1

47 Jack McDowell, 27.8

1989 Donruss nominal rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: Two (Ken Griffey, Jr., Randy Johnson)

Best bWAR race: Randy Johnson, 103.5

The worst bWAR race: Steve Searcy, -2.0

BWAR negative run: four

BWAR race more than 10: 10

BWAR race over 25 years: four

BWAR race over 50: Three

BWAR cumulative run: 399.3

Card / player number / bWAR

28 Sandy Alomar Jr., 13.7

29 Steve Searcy, -2.0

30 Cameron Drew, -0.1

31 Gary Sheffield, 60.5

32 Erik Hanson, 22.2

33 Ken Griffey Jr., 83.8

34 Greg Harris, 13.5

35 Gregg Jefferies, 19.6

36 Luis Medina, 0.0

37 Carlos Quintana, 2.7

38 Felix Jose, 6.5

39 Cris Carpenter, -0.6

40 Ron Jones, 1.6

41 David West, 2.6

42 Randy Johnson, 103.5

43 Mike Harkey, 5.7

44 Pete Harnisch, 19.0

45 Tom Gordon, 35.0

46 Gregg Olson, 12.7

47 Alex Sánchez, -0.6

1990 Donruss ranked rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: Zero

Best bWAR race: Robin Ventura, 56.1

The worst bWAR race: Scott Coolbaugh, -0.8

BWAR negative run: four

BWAR race more than 10: eleven

BWAR race over 25 years: Five

BWAR race over 50: One

BWAR cumulative run: 293.9

Card / player number / bWAR

28 Robin Ventura, 56.1

29 Todd Zeile, 19.5

30 Sandy Alomar, Jr., 13.7

31 Kent Merker, 12.8

32 Ben McDonald, 20.8

33 Juan González, 38.7

34 Eric Anthony, -0.2

35 Mike Fetters, 7.7

36 Marquis Grissom, 29.6

37 Greg Vaughn, 30.8

38 Brian DuBois, 0.8

39 Steve Avery, 12.5

40 Mark Gardner, 6.2

41 Andy Benes, 31.2

42 Delino DeShields, 24.4

43 Scott Coolbaugh, -0.8

44 Pat Combs, 1.3

45 Alex Sánchez, -0.6

46 Kelly Mann, -0.4

47 Julio Machado, 2.6

1991 Donruss Rated Rookies (series I and II)

Total RR: 40

Hall of Fame: Zero

Best bWAR race: Chuck Knoblauch, 44.8

The worst bWAR race: Mark Lewis, -2.6

BWAR negative run: Nine

BWAR race more than 10: Nine

BWAR race over 25 years: Five

BWAR race over 50: Zero

BWAR cumulative run: 319.1 (200.4 Series I, 118.7 Series II)

Series I

Card / player number / bWAR

28 Tino Martínez, 29.0

29 Mark Lewis, -2.6

30 Bernard Gilkey, 21.6

31 Hensley Meulens, -1.7

32 Derek Bell, 13.2

33 Jose Offerman, 17.0

34 Terry Bross, 0.2

35 Leo Gómez, 9.9

36 Derrick May, 2.6

37 Kevin Morton, 0.4

38 Moses Alou, 39.9

39 Julio Valera, 1.7

40 Milt Cuyler, 5.4

41 Phil Plantier, 2.3

42 Scott Chiamparino, 1.8

43 Ray Lankford, 38.2

44 Mickey Morandini, 9.8

45 Dave Hansen, 3.8

46 Kevin Belcher, 0.2

47 Darrin Fletcher, 7.7

Series II

Card / player number / bWAR

413 Paul Marak, 0.7

414 Tim McIntosh, -1.2

415 Brian Barnes, 3.2

416 Eric Gunderson, 0.8

417 Mike Gardiner, -1.4

418 Steve Carter, -0.2

419 Gerald Alexander, -0.9

420 Rich Garces, 4.8

421 Chuck Knoblauch, 44.8

422 Scott Aldred, -2.3

423 Wes Chamberlain, 1.2

424 Lance Dickson, -0.3

425 Greg Colbrunn, 7.0

426 Rich DeLucia, 2.7

427 Jeff Conine, 19.5

428 Steve Decker, -0.3

429 Turner Ward, 4.4

430 Mo Vaughn, 27.2

431 Steve Chitren, 0.4

432 Marvin Benard, 8.6

1992 Donruss Rated Rookies (series I and II)

Total RR: Four. Five

Hall of Fame: One (Jim Thome)

Best bWAR race: Jim Thome, 72.9

The worst bWAR race: Kim Batiste, -4.4

BWAR negative run: 13

BWAR race more than 10: fifteen

BWAR race over 25 years: Five

BWAR race over 50: Two

BWAR cumulative run: 412.0 (173.6 Series I, 238.4 Series II)

Series I

Card / player number / bWAR

1 Mark Wohlers, 3.8

2 Will Lamb, 6.0

3 Kyle Abbott, -1.3

4 Dave Nilsson, 10.6

5 Kenny Lofton, 68.3

6 Luis Mercedes, -1.3

7 Roger Salkeld, 0.6

8 Eddie Zosky, -0.6

9 Todd Van Poppel, -0.4

10 Frank Seminara, 0.3

11 Andy Ashby, 21.5

12 Reggie Jefferson, 4.5

13 Ryan Klesko, 27.0

14 Carlos García, 1.0

15 John Ramos, -0.1

16 Eric Karros, 10.4

17 Pat Lennon, minus-0.5

18 Eddie Taubensee, 5.5

19 Roberto Hernández, 18.5

20 D.J. Dozier, -0.2

Series II

Card / player number / bWAR

397 Royce Clayton, 19.6

398 John Jaha, 12.4

399 Dan Wilson, 12.9

400 Archie Corbin, 0.5

401 Barry Manuel, 1.3

402 Kim Batiste, -4.4

403 Pat Mahomes, -0.4

404 Dave Fleming, 5.3

405 Jeff Juden, 0.2

406 Jim Thome, 72.9

407 Sam Militello, 1.2

408 Jeff Nelson, 14.7

409 Anthony Young, 1.3

410 Tino Martínez, 29.0

411 Jeff Mutis, minus-1.9

412 Rey Sánchez, 20.5

413 Chris Gardner, 0.1

414 John Vander Wal, 6.2

415 Reggie Sanders, 39.8

416 Brian Williams, -4.3

417 Mo Sanford, 0.2

418 David Weathers, 10.9

419 Héctor Fajardo, -1.1

420 Steve Foster, 1.8

421 Lance Dickson, -0.3

1993 Donruss Rated Rookies (series I and II)

Total RR: 33

Hall of Fame: Two (Mike Piazza, Chipper Jones)

Best bWAR race: Chipper Jones, 85.2

The worst bWAR race: Manny Alexander and Melvin Nieves, -2.3

BWAR negative run: eleven

BWAR race more than 10: 12

BWAR race over 25 years: Six

BWAR race over 50: Two

BWAR cumulative run: 392.1 (190.3 Series I, 201.8 Series II)

Series I

Card / player number / bWAR

11 Manny Alexander, -2.3

44 Eric Wedge, 0.2

61 Tim Wakefield, 34.6

77 Rich Rowland, -0-4

110 J.T. Snow, 11.0

143 Willie Greene, 3.1

176 Tim Salmon, 40.6

188 Bret Boone, 22.8

193 John Patterson, 0.0

209 Mike Piazza, 59.6

275 Sean Berry, 4.8

320 Melvin Nieves, -2.3

325 Dave Staton, 0.2

341 Jim Tatum, -1.1

374 Dan Smith, -0.1

375 Steve Reed, 17.8

380 Wayne Kirby, 1.8

Series II

Card / player number / bWAR

407 Pedro Astacio, 28.3

440 Tim Laker, -2.0

452 Kevin Young, 5.8

457 Damion Easley, 20.5

473 Dan Peltier, -0.8

539 Fernando Ramsey, -0.5

572 René Arocha, 1.4

584 Rob Maurer, -0.2

605 Greg Gohr, 0.4

638 Dmitri Young, 12.2

704 Steve Hosey, -0.6

721 Chipper Jones, 85.2

737 Nigel Wilson, -0.4

782 Javy Lopez, 29.7

787 Jeromy Burnitz, 19.8

792 David Nied, 3.0