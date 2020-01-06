R. Kelly Lawyer Trashes & # 39; Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning & # 39 ;: We look forward to our day in court! & # 39;

The principal defense attorney of R. Kelly in Chicago, Steven Greenberg, lashed out at the recently broadcast Lifetime series, Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning through its social networks.

"We are incredibly disappointed that Lifetime has chosen to reissue a piece of unilateral and unsupported propaganda against R Kelly, so they can continue to benefit from these deceptive accusations," Greenberg tweeted.

"No third party has confirmed any of the scandalous accusations that are being made. We look forward to our day in court when these stories will be submitted to the crucible of cross-examination and scrutiny of one or more jurors and the day R Kelly can return to act for your millions of fans who know the truth. "

The series featured an interview with former Kelly employees, his family and several of his alleged victims, including Dominique Gardner.

Gardner was seen in last year's series being released from Kelly's grip by her mother.