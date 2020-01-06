Qualifying rookie valuation: review of the first decade of Donruss's iconic baseball card subset

The message, from a friend and former co-worker, appeared in my DMs in early October.

“Serious question: Is Steve Jeltz WAR's career of -0.3 the lowest for a rookie qualified as Donruss? Someone has done this research, right?

I couldn't find the answer to your first question, which means that the answer to the second question is no (at least from what I could say, at least). There has been research of Qualified Rookie, of course. Fun and fun Research for qualified newbies. About the players and the iconic logo.

But nothing that answered Steve Jeltz's question. So here we are (after the postseason, a move and the purchase of a new house delayed the investigation).

Steve Jeltz doesn't have the lowest career WAR for any qualified Rookie. In fact, he doesn't even have the worst WAR (baseball reference formula, bWAR) on the 1985 Donruss set. In fact, of the 20 players Donruss classified as "Qualified Rookies,quot; for the 1985 set, nine of them They ended up with a negative career bWAR, and a boy never appeared in a game.

It seems that some newbies were more valued than others.

To find the answer to my friend's question, I looked for the bWAR race for each Qualified Rookie on Donruss sets from 1984 to 1993. Yes, it is a somewhat arbitrary window, but I think you will appreciate those parameters. See, 1984 was the first year that Donruss, who produced his first set in 1981, introduced the subset Rated Rookie. And in 1985, the iconic Rated Rookie logo that we all know and love made its debut. That logo remained the same until the set of 1993, when red and white were added to the color blue.

For the set of 1994, the iconic logo disappeared in favor of some other abomination, so we are drawing the line in 1993. When you hear "Rated Rookie,quot; you think of the iconic logo, right? Fortunately, in recent years, he has returned to baseball, basketball and football, but we are uniquely focused on the first decade of baseball's newbie rookies. Cold?

Let's start with a general description, and then we'll go with a summary year by year and then, if you want to scroll to the end, we'll give you the race bWAR for each qualified Rookie from 1984 to 1993. Because if you've read so far anyway, I'm pretty sure you'll want to keep digging.

There were 258 Qualified Rookies from 1984 to 1993. Well, to be precise, there were 255 individuals named as Qualified Rookies, but Danny Tartabull (1985-86), Sandy Alomar, Jr. (1989-90) and Alex Sánchez (1989-90) They were qualified rookies in two years. Donruss chose 20 players each of the first seven years, then expanded the numbers after splitting the sets in Series I and Series II.

These are some general highlights from 1984 to 1993:

Best bWAR race: Greg Maddux, 104.8

The worst bWAR race: Kim Batiste, -4.4 (You're off the hook, Jeltz)

Best bWAR cumulative career for one year: 1987, 457.6

The worst bWAR cumulative race for a year: 1986, 51.8

Hall of Fame: Seven

BWAR negative run: 69

BWAR race more than 10: 93

BWAR race over 25 years: 46

BWAR race over 50: 13

The number that jumps from that list is the 69 qualified rookies who ended up with a negative bWAR race, right? The projections are difficult, folks. However, losing as many players as you choose as qualified Rookies completely does not say exactly good things about the Donruss selection process.

Compared to the 69 players who finished with a negative race bWAR, only 46 ended up with a race bWAR greater than 25. Now, a player with a bWAR of around 25 had a nice and solid career that was generally quite long: Benito Santiago (27.3), Greg Gagne (26.3), Delino DeShields (24.4) and Tino Martinez (29.0).

And I bet you're wondering how many Qualified Rookies won the Rookie of the Year award. Here is the list: José Canseco (1986), Benito Santiago and Mark McGwire (1987), Gregg Olsen (1989), Sandy Alomar Jr. (1990), Mike Piazza and Tim Salmon (1993). Given that these sets were chosen and printed last winter, it is actually quite solid, nailing both RoYs in 1987 and 1993, and obtaining seven of the 20 possible winners.

Well, now we go with the highlights from year to year. Here is the bWAR list for each Qualified Rookie from 1984 to 1993.

1984 Donruss ranked rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: Zero

Best bWAR race: Tony Fernandez, 45.3

The worst bWAR race: Tommy Dunbar, -1.6

BWAR negative run: four

BWAR race more than 10: Eight

BWAR race over 25 years: four

BWAR race over 50: Zero

BWAR cumulative run: 276.4

Thoughts: Joel Skinner was, chronologically, the first qualified Rookie. The first 26 cards on the set were Diamond Kings, another basic subset of Donruss, and Skinner was the 27th card. It is interesting to me that Skinner's bWAR was exactly 0.0. And it's not like Skinner, who made his MLB debut for the White Sox at age 22 in 1983, he barely played in the big leagues. He saw action in 564 games spanning nine seasons, serving as a reliable backup receiver for the ChiSox, the Yankees and the Indians.

There were no Hall of Famers in this inaugural Qualified Rookie class, but there were several players who had a solid impact on the game. Tony Fernández, as you can see above, along with Sid Fernández (who was with the Dodgers when he was elected, but was changed to the Mets in December 1983), Joe Carter, Kevin McReynolds, Greg Gagne, Ron Darling, Dick Schofield and Tim Teufel The list was chosen by New York Daily News baseball scribe Bill Madden, who somehow left Yankee rookie Don Mattingly off his list of Qualified Rookies.

1985 Donruss ranked rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: Zero

Best bWAR race: Danny Tartabull, 23.3

The worst bWAR race: Steve Kiefer, -1.6

BWAR negative run: Nine

BWAR race more than 10: Two

BWAR race over 25 years: Zero

BWAR race over 50: Zero

BWAR cumulative run: 51.8

Thoughts: This was by far the worst collective group of qualified newbies. There were 13 qualified rookies in this first decade who compiled individual bWAR numbers better than the collective total of this 51.8 group, the seven Hall of Fame members and six types who (have not yet) reached Cooperstown. Danny Tartabull, who was also a Qualified Rookie on the set of 1986, led the group, with 23.3, and Shawon Dunston also had a very good career. But, once again, Donruss lost big names: Kirby Puckett, Roger Clemens and Orel Hershiser had rookie cards on the set, but none were considered Qualified Rookie, which could have taken this group to the top.

Of the 20 who received the designation, nine, yes, nine. – I ended up with a negative race bWAR, and that doesn't even count the only ranked Rookie that ever appeared in a major league game. Russ Stephans was a catchy prospect in the Royals organization, and was called to the greats for a week during the 1983 season, but never saw action in a game. He was hitting .290 for Omaha in 1984, but a dislocated shoulder in August proved disastrous. Stephans played only 45 Triple A games for the rest of his career.

1986 Donruss nominal rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: Zero

Best bWAR race: Fred McGriff, 52.6

The worst bWAR race: Bob Kipper, -1.2

BWAR negative run: Five

BWAR race more than 10: Nine

BWAR race over 25 years: four

BWAR race over 50: One

BWAR cumulative run: 263.8

Thoughts: The "zero,quot; Hall of Fame will eventually become one, when Fred McGriff gets his place in Cooperstown by a veterans committee. He certainly deserves it, and the main victim of a busy BBWAA vote during his eligibility period. There are many other All-Star players in this group, including Paul O’Neill, Andres Galarraga and Todd Worrell. Kal Daniels looked like a superstar at the beginning of his career; In 182 games for the Reds in 1986-87, Daniels hit .330 with 1,004 OPS, 32 home runs and 41 stolen bases for the Reds. However, knee problems ended his career a month after his 29th birthday.

However, the main classified rookie of this set was clearly José Canseco. The foreground in the head, with that slight mustache and Canseco's air of confidence, was prominently displayed in every baseball card store and in every baseball card exhibition across the country at that time. She was the arrogant superstar who did things we didn't think possible for normal humans, and of course it turns out she had some help. But yes, that card was iconic.

1987 Donruss ranked rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: One (Greg Maddux)

Best bWAR race: Greg Maddux, 104.8

The worst bWAR race: Ken Gerhart, -0.6

BWAR negative run: Five

BWAR race more than 10: eleven

BWAR race over 25 years: Eight

BWAR race over 50: Three

BWAR cumulative run: 457.6

Thoughts: This has long been one of my favorite set designs, even if black borders made it impossible for young children to keep the cards in perfect condition. The Rated Rookie subset was full of dynamic stars: Bo Jackson! Mark McGwire! Benito Santiago! Greg Maddux (and his bad idea mustache)! Devon White! Rafael Palmeiro! So many memorable names, and that's even before we get to guys like B.J. Sufhoff, Randy Myers, Greg Swindell and Terry Steinbach. There is a reason why the 1987 Qualified Rookies had the highest bWAR for any group of Qualified Rookies in this first decade, even more than the 1991-93 sets that had between 33 and 45 RR.

But yes, that 1987 harvest was full of newbies. Do you know who else had rookie cards on the Donruss set of 1987, but didn't qualify as a rookie status? A couple of Barrys, Bonds and Larkin, along with stars like David Cone, Mike Greenwell, Kevin Brown and Chuck Finley. So, although they beat many young people, they also failed a lot.

1988 Donruss ranked rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: One (Roberto Alomar)

Best bWAR race: Roberto Alomar, 67.1

The worst bWAR race: Gary Thurman, -2.8

BWAR negative run: Five

BWAR race more than 10: Six

BWAR race over 25 years: Five

BWAR race over 50: One

BWAR cumulative run: 257.3

Thoughts: The 1987 Donruss design was great, but the 1988 design was really blah. And it was a whole bla overall. Even when I opened packages recently, other older packages have caused a wonderful feeling of nostalgia. But the 1988 Donruss packages reminded me why I began to bitter the letters as a child.

Anyway, Alomar's rookie was a good option for the subset, and Qualified Rookies also hit Mark Grace, Al Leiter, Lance Johnson and Jack McDowell. But Tom Glavine was an unskilled rookie on the Donruss set of 1988. The same with Gregg Jefferies, who wasn't a Qualified Rookie on the set of 1988, but somehow he was on the set of 1989. One of my favorites It was rookie qualified Jeff Treadway, not because of the player but because the street name of my childhood home was Treadway.

True story: When I was collecting as a child, I sometimes cut the Qualified Rookie logo on a bad rookie card and pasted it on the card of a good rookie, a guy I thought deserved to be a Qualified Rookie. I searched in vain for at least one example before publishing this story, but my parents sold many of my old cards (with my blessing) many years ago. So I'm pretty sure that the guy who bought those boxes was at least momentarily excited to have a Tom Glavine Qualified Rookie or a Barry Larkin Qualified Rookie.

1989 Donruss nominal rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: Two (Ken Griffey, Jr., Randy Johnson)

Best bWAR race: Randy Johnson, 103.5

The worst bWAR race: Steve Searcy, -2.0

BWAR negative run: four

BWAR race more than 10: 10

BWAR race over 25 years: four

BWAR race over 50: Three

BWAR cumulative run: 399.3

Thoughts: The real challengers for the "Most Iconic Rookie,quot; of this first decade is a short list, when talking about the impact the card had at that time. You have José Canseco from 1986, Bo Jackson or Mark McGwire from 1987 and the letter that got my vote, from Ken Griffey Jr. of 1989, no. 33. This was not, of course, the rookie letter of the upper deck that captured the attention of the hobby as few have done, if they have done it. But not everyone had the money to go through the Upper Deck packages regularly, and many of us still crave rookie Griffey's letters. Neither Topps nor Score had a rookie in Griffey that year. Has there been any worse supervision? – and Fleer packages usually cost a little more than Donruss packages. So children like me got as many rookies as possible with Griffey qualification.

Good times. I still have half a dozen or so, and I opened a couple of others when I bought a 1989 Donruss box earlier this fall. But Griffey was not the only exciting player in this set. I loved the two rookie closers, Tom Gordon and Gregg Olsen. Sandy Alomar Jr. was of family royalty. Gary Sheffield was electric, although he was chosen as the kind of "bad attitude." And there was also that tall rookie from the Expos. You know, the one who looked like he was upset with the photographer who was taking his picture for the card.

1990 Donruss ranked rookies

Total RR: twenty

Hall of Fame: Zero

Best bWAR race: Robin Ventura, 56.1

The worst bWAR race: Scott Coolbaugh, -0.8

BWAR negative run: four

BWAR race more than 10: eleven

BWAR race over 25 years: Five

BWAR race over 50: One

BWAR cumulative run: 293.9

Thoughts: I don't care what other people think: so I loved the paint splatter design and I still love it. I opened a box and a half of Donruss from 1990 in recent months, mainly because my 16-month-old daughter loves to open these packages and immediately disassemble the puzzle cards. I even bought him a box for Christmas, so where do I pick up my dad's trophy of the year?

The harvest of Qualified Rookies was solid, despite the fact that no one ended up in the Hall of Fame. I was a big fan of the Marquis Grissom and Delino DeShields Expos tandem, and Steve Avery and Ben McDonald seemed linked to Cooperstown at the time. I thought Eric Anthony was going to be a star, mainly because one of his rookie cards had a line like "Anthony's power is a launching pad that would make NASA jealous,quot; and that always entertained me.

But the best card of this set, without a doubt, was Juan González's error card. It was not his usual error card. No sir. This mistake was a disaster. It was an inverse negative image, who knew what that meant at the time? – That showed Gonzalez batting left-handed, with his uniform number 19 obviously upside down. I found two of the REV-NEG González cards in the boxes I opened recently, and both have made me irrationally happy.

1991 Donruss Rated Rookies (Series I and II)

Total RR: 40

Hall of Fame: Zero

Best bWAR race: Chuck Knoblauch, 44.8

The worst bWAR race: Mark Lewis, -2.6

BWAR negative run: Nine

BWAR race more than 10: Nine

BWAR race over 25 years: Five

BWAR race over 50: Zero

BWAR cumulative run: 319.1 (200.4 Series I, 118.7 Series II)

Thoughts: There is simply not much here. Donruss divided his 1991 offer into Series I (blue border) and Series II (green border) and extended the total offer to 770 cards. It is not as weak as the set of 1988, but it is not much better. Series 1 featured Moises Alou and the solid rookie tandem of Ray Lankford and Bernard Gilkey's Cardinals, but even with Mo Vaughn, Tino Martinez, Jeff Conine and Chuck Knoblauch, there wasn't much to get excited about. Sigh.

1992 Rookies with Donruss classification (Series I and II)

Total RR: Four. Five

Hall of Fame: One (Jim Thome)

Best bWAR race: Jim Thome, 72.9

The worst bWAR race: Kim Batiste, -4.4

BWAR negative run: 13

BWAR race more than 10: fifteen

BWAR race over 25 years: Five

BWAR race over 50: Two

BWAR cumulative run: 412.0 (173.6 Series I, 238.4 Series II)

Thoughts: Donruss entered the "premium,quot; market for this set, updating the stock of cards, adding color photos on the back and loading 99 cents per standard package that is no longer wax. Of the 784 cards in the set, again divided into Series I and II, 45 cards received the designation of Qualified Rookie.

Two of those 45 players recorded a bWAR race over 50; Jim Thome, a skinny third baseman on this particular card, ended up in the Hall of Fame and Kenny Lofton should be there one day (he was left on BBWAA's ballot after his first year, victim of a very busy vote, but that's a rant for another day). On the other hand, 13 players had a career bWAR in negative numbers, and another 13 failed to overcome the 5.0 bWAR mark. One of those 13 with a negative number was super prospect Todd Van Poppel (-0.4). The law of the Texas preparation legend actually ended up having a longer than average career (11 seasons in the big leagues), but ended with an effectiveness of 5.58 and 1,549 WHIP.

Another notable name of this Qualified Rookie class also produced an identical -0.4 bWAR: Pat Mahomes. Yes, the Chief Marshal's father, Patrick Mahomes. Old Pat, like Van Poppel, threw 11 seasons in the greats, and his ERA / WHIP was similar (5.47 and 1594). Both right-handers also threw for six different major league teams.

1993 Donruss Rated Rookies (Series I and II)

Total RR: 33

Hall of Fame: Two (Mike Piazza, Chipper Jones)

Best bWAR race: Chipper Jones, 85.2

The worst bWAR race: Manny Alexander and Melvin Nieves, -2.3

BWAR negative run: eleven

BWAR race more than 10: 12

BWAR race over 25 years: Six

BWAR race over 50: Two

BWAR cumulative run: 392.1 (190.3 Series I, 201.8 Series II)

Thoughts: This is the year that Donruss changed the base blue color in the Qualified Rookie icon, replacing it with a red-white-and-blue fade. It was not an improvement, but much better than what the company did since 1994 (sigh). And this was also the first time that Qualified Rookies were not in order of sequential card number. Instead, they were scattered throughout the set of 792 cards (again, divided into Series I and II).

Anyway, two future Hall of Fame members are a good place to start to get a Qualified Rookie checklist. Mike Piazza's RR appeared in Series I, and Chipper Jones, who looks so young, was in Series II. Many other players with long and solid races also in this final group: Tim Wakefield, Tim Salmon, Javy Lopez, Jeromy Burnitz, Brett Boone and Pedro Astacio. In addition, the Qualified Rookie debuts for the expansion teams in Colorado (Dave Neid) and Florida (Nigel Wilson).