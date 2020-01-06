Pros and cons of hiring Cowboys Mike McCarthy, from the impact on Dak Prescott to Super Bowl opportunities

%MINIFYHTML1917beb090af191ef2c694525033ffad9% %MINIFYHTML1917beb090af191ef2c694525033ffad10%

The Cowboys will go with Mike McCarthy as the ninth head coach in franchise history. McCarthy, 56, replaces Jason Garrett, who was officially fired the day before reports of McCarthy's hiring appeared.

At McCarthy, who spent the 2019 season outside the NFL after being fired by the Packers in 2018, team owner Jerry Jones gets the man who led Green Bay to a record of 125-77 in 13 regular seasons, highlighted at Win Super Bowl 45 at Dallas Local Stadium.

For those who wanted the Cowboys to hire a great or young college football professional, McCarthy might not seem like a real improvement for Garrett. However, for those who wanted more consistency from Dallas, McCarhty led Green Bay to the NFL postseason nine times during his tenure.

Here we examine all the pros and cons of Jones' decision to hire McCarthy:

Pro: Mike McCarthy is a good offensive coach to pair with Dak Prescott.

Prescott showed progress as a passer in 2019, putting the Cowboys offense on his back and working towards a lucrative extension of the long-term contract. He is on the edge of the elite and has handled the different concepts that Garrett, Scott Linehan and Kellen Moore threw at him.

Prescott can adapt his physical talent to what McCarthy asks and will become mentally tougher as a leader and decision maker. McCarthy had good results with both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, two QBs with different makeups. Prescott will respond well to the McCarthy West Coast intrigue brand.

With: Mike McCarthy has not always become entangled with his superstar QB.

Part of the reason McCarthy didn't last with the Packers was a perceived philosophical clash with Rodgers. Since Prescott is a much younger QB and will adapt to a new system, its absorption and learning will come first.

But at some point, after the honeymoon, the period of knowledge and Prescott's transition to a well-established veteran, it will be interesting to see how the relationship develops, for better or worse.

Pro: Mike McCarthy has a lot of experience in reaching the playoffs.

McCarthy made the Packers a constant contender in the NFC North. They won six division titles with him.

Along the way, he has burned the Jones Cowboys several times. His teams played in 18 playoff games. The Cowboys played only in five postseason games with Garrett in 10 seasons.

Cons: Mike McCarthy has a lot of experience losing in the playoffs.

McCarthy led the Packers to a great race after the 2010 season. They were a wild card number 6 full of injuries, but driven by a red-hot Rodgers, they beat the Eagles, the Falcons and the Bears in the NFC before beating the Steelers for the only Rodgers ring.

But that was 10 seasons ago, and the Packers have had numerous opportunities to run again and have not done so. In those 18 games, despite those four wins in a single postseason, McCarthy was only 10-8. The most prominent losses are for the Giants as 15-1 and with a 16-0 lead in the NFC title against the Seahawks.

Pro: Mike McCarthy is underestimated with his aggressiveness.

McCarthy will not suddenly stop Prescott from the QB camp going to Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Nor will he be afraid to trust his team in the manageable opportunities of the fourth opportunity, especially in the red zone.

Garrett struggled to make the right and calculated decisions. The Cowboys are expected to incorporate more analysis to help McCarthy know the best push buttons, while Garrett avoided that modern thinking.

With: Mike McCarthy is underestimated with his conservatism.

Where McCarthy hurt his team was getting stuck in his path with the staff. He is not the best to adjust and incorporate his best young talent. The great example since the end of his days in the Packers is the way he contained Aaron Jones because the coach stood firm on the little things the runner was doing wrong.

With new Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Jones exploded for 1,558 yards of scrimmage and 19 touchdowns this season. McCarthy sometimes has trouble thinking outside the box in general and being creative enough with his vocation to play.

Pro: Mike McCarthy knows how to win a Super Bowl.

As Vince Lombardi might say, the only thing is the ring. Jones does not need to imagine walking with the Lomardi Trophy with McCarthy, because he has seen it happen in his backyard. Jones also knows that the McCarthy Packers' teams beat their Cowboys many times in the big games.

Jones does not like the great stranger, so he stayed with the familiar Garrett for so long. McCarthy was the only reasonable coach available with a Super Bowl on his resume.

With: Mike McCarthy will quickly feel the heat to win another Super Bowl.

With the Packers, McCarthy did not have to operate in the shadow of a demanding owner. He is not entering a situation where he has time on his side. The Cowboys are ready to win big now, and anything less than an immediate return to the playoffs as NFC champions. This will be a big disappointment.

That is the floor that McCarthy needs to hit. They brought him to form a young and talented team in a champion. McCarthy cannot show any unstable leadership outside the door; You must show Jones that you can have full command immediately.

That could be too challenging for a coach who was fired because he didn't meet unrealistic expectations with Rodgers and the Packers.