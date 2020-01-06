Priyanka Chopra's golden balloons after the party appearance are her most risky yet

A night to remember!

The 2020 Golden Globes arrived and left with many moments and star-filled appearances, but no one shined more than Priyanka Chopra and my husband Nick Jonas. The couple turned the awards program into a night date and made sure to have fun throughout the event. But when the cameras stopped shooting at the show, they both left for a sweet dinner and Priyanka wore one of her sexiest looks to date.

After the ceremony, Priyanka and Nick were photographed outside the celebrity restaurant Craig & # 39; s in Los Angeles. Priyanka put on a hip hug set with beautiful shiny designs on the sides. It combined the elegant look with black heels with straps and a simple but elegant black top.

It definitely changed things about Cristina Ottaviano's beautiful pink gum dress, with just a touch of Hollywood glamor that was rocking on the red carpet. Let Priyanka stun absolutely twice in one night.