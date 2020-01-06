Priyanka Chopra's golden balloons after the party appearance are her most risky yet

Roger / BACKGRID
A night to remember!
The 2020 Golden Globes arrived and left with many moments and star-filled appearances, but no one shined more than Priyanka Chopra and my husband Nick Jonas. The couple turned the awards program into a night date and made sure to have fun throughout the event. But when the cameras stopped shooting at the show, they both left for a sweet dinner and Priyanka wore one of her sexiest looks to date.
After the ceremony, Priyanka and Nick were photographed outside the celebrity restaurant Craig & # 39; s in Los Angeles. Priyanka put on a hip hug set with beautiful shiny designs on the sides. It combined the elegant look with black heels with straps and a simple but elegant black top.
It definitely changed things about Cristina Ottaviano's beautiful pink gum dress, with just a touch of Hollywood glamor that was rocking on the red carpet. Let Priyanka stun absolutely twice in one night.
The couple shared many moments on the Golden Globe stage together and even presented an award as a duo. They presented the award for best television, musical or comedy series, and had the cutest jokes before awarding the prize to Flea bag. "Wow, you look amazing tonight baby," Nick told his lovely wife. "I am very happy that we could leave the house to be at this beautiful party." Priyanka wasn't releasing it that easy. "Yeah, well, try Nick, but this doesn't count as a night date. Clearly."
Before the night really began, however, they stopped at E! News to talk about her first year as a married couple and the gift that Priyanka gave her new husband to celebrate the occasion. He became a little nontraditional and got Nick a dog. "Well, Nick suggested that he wanted a big puppy. I have a puppy named Diana and I don't think it's enough for him," he shared. "So he kept saying that we also needed to get a German shepherd, and he dropped (the hint) a bit."
THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com
The couple has shared a lot of their little bundles of joy in their different social media accounts and has made sure to share the love with the fans. Nick also returned the favor of giving away for Christmas when he gave his wife a snowmobile. It sounds a bit random, but apparently it is the gift that Priyanka was looking for.
He posted about the exciting gift on his Instagram and shared how special it was for her. "Santa drove on my bat mobile! Aaaah! My husband knows me very well! Thank you baby. I love you! # Christmas," she shared with her followers.
2020 has had a great start for Mr. and Mrs. Jonas!
