Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ooze an old Hollywood charm at the 2020 Golden Globes

The international awards season has officially started with the 2020 Golden Globes. Meeting to celebrate and reward some of the best performances last year, this year's Golden Globe has a stellar participation with names like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson , Helen Mirren, Rami Malek, Joaquin Phoenix and many more present. While the red carpet was a crashed event, we couldn't look away from the couple that has our hearts, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Taking the red carpet together, Priyanka and Nick made an elegant touch once again. Wrapped in Cristina Ottaviano's beautiful seam, PeeCee was a jewelry show because husband Nick complemented her with her Prada tuxedo. With a rustic red lipstick, rosy cheeks and that Bvlgari diamond necklace, Priyanka looked like the royalty of the red carpet while attending the 2020 Golden Globes.

