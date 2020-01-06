Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exude Old Hollywood Glamor on the red carpet of the Golden Globes – Watch the romantic video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas radiated the old Hollywood glamor on the red carpet of the Golden Globes and easily reached many lists of the best dresses. Not only did the two look dazzling, but they put on a bunch of PDAs warming their fans' hearts. A tender moment happened between the birds of love when Nick hugged Priyanka and gave him a romantic dip as if the Golden Globes were his own private place. and they were dancing their own song. The video images of the moment became viral and the couple's fans are delighted that things are going so well for the duo. Obviously, it seems that they can't take their hands off or stop talking for love. Now, people wonder how long it will be before a baby is on the way!

Priyanka looked dazzling in a Cristina Ottaviano dress that fit the shape and featured an off-the-shoulder design and a ruched bodice. The dress accentuated the hourglass figure of Priyanka and flowed in a long train. The color was bright, petal pink and the dress reminded of Hollywood bombs like Marilyn Monroe. Mimi Cuttrell designed Priyanka and the results were fabulous.

Celebrity stylist Christian Wood made Priyanka's hair that also had an old Hollywood touch. Similar to a look from Rita Hayworth or Veronica Lake, Priyanka wore a side part and let her dark braids flow in loose waves under her shoulder.

Cristina Ottaviano shared a beautiful photo of Priyanka with the dress before attending the Golden Globes. You can see that photo below.

Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips did Priyanka's makeup and shared a close-up of the appearance on her official Instagram account. She used Pat McGrath Labs and gave a complete breakdown in her Instastory about the products she used.

Celebrity stylist Avo Yermagyan wore Nick Jonas and wore a Prada suit with a light blue shirt. Avo shared a photo of Nick Jonas on his Instagram account that you can see below.

Without a doubt, the most romantic moment of the Golden Globes was when Nick pulled Priyanka into his arms, looked at her lovingly in the eyes and dipped her into his arms.

Look the following video.

What did you think of the red carpet look of the Golden Globes of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas? Do you agree that they exuded the old Hollywood glamor?

Does your romantic video warm your heart?



