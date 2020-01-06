Home Entertainment Porsha Williams says that the trio that includes her, Kandi Burruss and...

Porsha Williams says that the trio that includes her, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore is about to discover something quite interesting: watch the video

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Porsha Williams Says That The Trio That Includes Her, Kandi Burruss And Kenya Moore Is About To Discovery Something Pretty Interesting - See The Video

Porsha Williams shared a video with RHOA scenes, and his legend is everything. Watch it below to see why fans are laughing in the comments.

‘This trio is about to reach the bottom of 🐍 💩! Don't miss all the new #Rhoa tonight ka @kandi @thekenyamoore @ porsha4real & # 39 ;, Porsha captioned his post.

Someone believes this: "I don't think anyone recorded anything … Nene simply likes to manipulate people …"

Another follower said: ‘Cancel because it doesn't fit well anyway. And why should Nene have a backup? We already have Marlo deciding to be his own person. "

Someone else posted this: ‘Lolll I love that you say his name wrong but do it with such confidence. 😫😭🤣🤣 ’

A follower said: ‘You are literally the reason I watch the show! I don't even know what's going on, I'm just thirsty to see you! "

Another Instagram installer posted: "I bet it's Marlo with his grim story … Definitely Kenya because Kandi sent him a text message and said I think Mike is about to ask the question and here it is, I think Mike is going to propose it. "

Someone else also had some words for the ladies: "Yall should have known it was a disaster last season. All his vibe just seems problematic."

In other less dramatic news, Porsha shared a photo on his social media account that looks amazing.

Ad

She wears a tight dress that shows all her best assets, and fans said she is twinned with her baby PJ.


Post views:
0 0

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©