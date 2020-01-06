Porsha Williams says that the trio that includes her, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore is about to discover something quite interesting: watch the video

Porsha Williams shared a video with RHOA scenes, and his legend is everything. Watch it below to see why fans are laughing in the comments.

‘This trio is about to reach the bottom of 🐍 💩! Don't miss all the new #Rhoa tonight ka @kandi @thekenyamoore @ porsha4real & # 39 ;, Porsha captioned his post.

Someone believes this: "I don't think anyone recorded anything … Nene simply likes to manipulate people …"

Another follower said: ‘Cancel because it doesn't fit well anyway. And why should Nene have a backup? We already have Marlo deciding to be his own person. "

Someone else posted this: ‘Lolll I love that you say his name wrong but do it with such confidence. 😫😭🤣🤣 ’

A follower said: ‘You are literally the reason I watch the show! I don't even know what's going on, I'm just thirsty to see you! "

Another Instagram installer posted: "I bet it's Marlo with his grim story … Definitely Kenya because Kandi sent him a text message and said I think Mike is about to ask the question and here it is, I think Mike is going to propose it. "

Someone else also had some words for the ladies: "Yall should have known it was a disaster last season. All his vibe just seems problematic."

In other less dramatic news, Porsha shared a photo on his social media account that looks amazing.

Ad

She wears a tight dress that shows all her best assets, and fans said she is twinned with her baby PJ.



Post views:

0 0