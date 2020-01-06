Porsha and Yvonna and NeNe and Kenya enter into heated discussions that almost become physical in the next episode of "RHOA,quot;

%MINIFYHTML08e3813bc66f170a300b4bc01e2708e09% %MINIFYHTML08e3813bc66f170a300b4bc01e2708e010%

Whew Chile, things are about to end in the next episode of Bravo's hit reality series, "Real Housewives of Atlanta." In a preview of the next episode of "RHOA,quot;, two groups of ladies are absolutely in each other's throat, as Porsha Williams and Yvonna Momplaisir enter into a very heated discussion … and NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore are behind them. With a fight of my own.

If you've been watching the last season of "RHOA,quot;, then you know that things have been peaceful for the ladies. Of course, there have been some light arguments, but nothing comes close to what is expected in the next episode that will air on January 12.th.

In a recently published clip of the episode titled "Snake Eye," Porsha, Yvonna, NeNe and Kenya almost reach hands after two separate arguments. In the video, it seems that Porsha and Yvonna are fighting for Dennis, Porsha's fiance, while NeNe and Kenya say, "b ** ch, shut up,quot; after a dispute over NeNe Cynthia Bailey if he could talk to she in private regarding her separate friendship.

Bravo describes the episode like this:

“Porsha is taken by surprise when former fiance Dennis appears with a ring and an unexpected question. With a different question in mind, Kenya, Kandi and Porsha wonder who is responsible for the alleged recording of Cynthia. NeNe's friend and number 1 suspect, Yovanna, sends the investigation out of control when the lines cross and fingers are pointed. As a consequence, the Toronto Carnival becomes a circus of intrigue at the final dinner when accusations fly over infidelities and a mysterious lady. "

The fights between NeNe and Kenya are nothing new since women have been enemies for years in "RHOA,quot;, however, Porsha and Yvonna are definitely a new enmity because we have never really seen them have real beef.

Roommates, what do you think about this?