Police investigate alleged racist abuses in social networks after Birmingham-Blackburn tie | Soccer news







West Midlands police are investigating allegations of racial abuse on social media that followed the victory of the third round of the Birmingham FA Cup over Blackburn on Saturday.

Birmingham scored a late winner to secure a 2-1 victory over their championship rivals at St Andrew's.

On Monday, police confirmed they were investigating allegations of alleged racial abuse on social networks.

A police statement said: "The force is aware of complaints on social networks and further investigations will be conducted."

This season there have been a series of incidents of racial abuse, both in stadiums and on social networks, with increasing pressure on the gaming authorities to take stronger measures against the guilty.

More to follow …