Peter Weber becomes real about Hannah Brown's meeting

The Peter Weber season of The Bachelor premieres Monday. The spectators are not interested in the new contestants until they get to the bottom of why their ex-girlfriend appeared in the advances.

Peter pioneered the season of The Bachelorette by Hannah Brown. The two did it infamously several times in a windmill.

In the end, she ended up choosing another guy who lied about having a girlfriend. This left Brown as a single woman as she was when she began her adventure.

Weber recently spoke with People Magazine where he talked about his feelings when he was not chosen to be Hannah's fiance.

‘I think everyone saw that he was caught off guard, definitely surprised. I was really involved in that relationship with Hannah and I definitely saw him go beyond what he ended up going. But at the end of the day, she made her decision. She followed her heart and I had to make peace with that and agree with that. "

Although he openly admitted that he was still in love with the champion of Dancing with the Stars months after filming, he now sees it as a learning experience.

I definitely learned a lot about myself. I grew a lot and definitely got stronger. So I don't regret that at all and I'm grateful for that relationship and for what he did for me in my life at that time. "

Hannah and Peter will talk sometime this season.

‘Although it didn't work with us at The Bachelorette, obviously that relationship still meant a lot to us. All emotions resurfaced. They are only real emotions that arise between two people who at one time were very concerned about each other. "

However, host Chris Harrison has already spilled beans. No, Hannah will not compete for her heart this time, but the two found the closure.



