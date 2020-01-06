Pep Guardiola is not sure if Manchester City is still & # 39; noisy neighbors & # 39; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb602e867a7e34b1dbefcf2e2f320d8fd9% %MINIFYHTMLb602e867a7e34b1dbefcf2e2f320d8fd10%

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semifinal in the first leg on Tuesday at 8pm at Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event





Pep Guardiola says he is not sure if Manchester City is still the "noisy neighbor,quot; of Manchester United

Pep Guardiola is not sure if Manchester City remains the "noisy neighbor,quot; of Manchester United, but insists that the importance of the derby for fans has not diminished.

The city travels to Old Trafford for the first time this season to face its neighbors in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal, live Sky sports, as they tried to retain the trophy for the third consecutive year.

Liverpool have surpassed United as the closest challenger to the Guardiola team for league honors since last season.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson first described City as his "noisy neighbors,quot; in 2009, but since then it is the blue side of the city that has enjoyed greater dominance in the English game.

"I know that for that year, when I wasn't here, we were noisy neighbors. Now I don't know who we are," Guardiola said.

"The derby in Spain, for example, was Espanyol and Real Madrid, and here, of course, United is the derby. In England there are many top teams, not just one or two as in other countries."

Manchester United defeated City in the Premier League last month in Etihad

"The derby in the city is important for our fans, but the other main teams are important."

"I haven't been here for many years to feel what (playing against) Liverpool means. I know exactly what it means against United."

City, which beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool by 14 points in the race for the Premier League title, was defeated 2-1 at Etihad Stadium by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team in December.

Guardiola only lost once against United in Old Trafford, but only won once against his neighbors in the Etihad since he took over in 2016.

Guardiola believes that Solskjaer is beginning to see the style of play he has wanted to develop in United, despite being 13 points behind City on the table after six league losses.

"I think he is starting to see what he wants from his team," said the 48-year-old city chief.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer points to a first trophy in his tenure at United

"They lost against Arsenal, but we clearly see what they want."

"It was not easy to take over a team in a great club that demanded to be champion in all competitions, but every coach needs time. I have a feeling that United has started playing the way he wants."

Guardiola confirmed that defensive pair Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi were training with the team of the first team, but did not reveal any news of the team after largely playing a younger team in the previous rounds of the cup competition.