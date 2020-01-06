Pentagon prepares to withdraw troops from Iraq – Defense Blog

The United States Department of Defense wrote to the Iraqi government that it is repositioning the forces according to a request from parliament and the Iraqi prime minister.

In a letter it says that US troops would withdraw from the country and would be repositioning forces in the coming days and weeks.

Redistribution of soldiers will be carried out with CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, with AH-64 Apache that will provide support. The aviation operation will take place, even over the "green zone,quot; of Baghdad, mainly at night.

"Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the next few days and weeks to prepare for the forward movement." , the letter is read.

It was signed by Brigadier General of the United States Marine Corps William H. Seely III, general commander of the Iraq Task Force, the US-led military coalition against the Islamic State

The authenticity of the letter, addressed to the Combined Joint Operations of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense in Baghdad, was independently confirmed to Reuters by an Iraqi military source.

"We respect his sovereign decision to order our departure," he said.

The head of the Washington Post Beirut office, Liz Sly, confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

"Although the letter does not carry a signature, the US military has confirmed its authenticity. It is still unclear whether it is a total or partial withdrawal, but the reference to the deference to the decision of the Iraqi parliament makes it seem quite definitive," Liz wrote. Sly on your Twitter account.

But later he added that: "General Milley has just said that the letter on troop movements outside of Iraq was a draft, and its publication was a,quot; mistake. "However, it was delivered to the Iraqi army. It seems that the army American is as confused as everyone else about what his intentions are. "

"Secretary of Defense Esper says,quot; there is no decision to withdraw. "US officials say there is a repositioning of the forces with the purpose of protecting them. But the letter clearly states that there will be,quot; movement outside Iraq. "It is difficult not seeing this as a prelude to withdrawal, "Liz Sly also wrote.