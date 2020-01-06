Paul Merson talks about his mental health problems in The Debate | Soccer news

Merson: "It's a disease. I used to think that I was a bad person, that I drank and played a lot and didn't want to, but I kept doing it and went back to the same place. It made me think,quot; This can't be right, I'm not such a bad person ".

















Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison and Jamie O & # 39; Hara talk about mental health after the launch of the Football Association's Heads Up and Every Mind Matters campaign, encouraging fans to think about mental health

Paul Merson talked about his struggles with mental health in The debate, along with Jamie O & # 39; Hara and Clinton Morrison.

It came after the third round weekend of the FA Cup, where start times were delayed by one minute for the mental health campaign & # 39; Heads Up & # 39; of the Football Association.

The additional 60 seconds were aimed at asking fans to take the time to think about themselves or a friend who might be having mental health problems.

Merson recently revealed that he had considered suicide a year ago while struggling with his own addictions, and explained this later. The debate.

"It's a disease. I used to think I was a bad person, I drank and played a lot and didn't want to but I kept doing it and went back to the same place. It made me think & # 39; this can't be right, I'm not such a bad person,quot; , said.

"But when I discovered that it was a disease, I had a disease, I talk to people now when I feel depressed. I don't look at my phone ringing and I think & # 39; I'm not going to talk to them today & # 39;, I make sure to lift the phone.It is very important.

"People have to understand that they are not bad people and that is what people are punished and do not talk. The most important thing is to talk, you have to do it."

O & # 39; Hara and Morrison also reported their own experiences with mental health in the Sky sports show.

Watch Merson and fellow panelists discuss all things about mental health in the video above.